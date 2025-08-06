Since my last update, shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) — a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) — have surged nearly 80%, riding the wave of Macau's
Studio City International: The Underdog Of Macau's Casino Rally
Summary
- Studio City stock surged with Macau's recovery, but its high debt, unstable cash flow, and lack of profits make it a risky investment.
- Despite strong Macau tourism and GGR growth, Studio City lags peers due to single-property exposure and loss of high-roller focus to City of Dreams.
- All free cash flow is used for debt repayment, so shareholders shouldn't expect dividends or buybacks for the foreseeable future.
- I maintain a 'Hold' rating: Studio City is a high-beta Macau play, but better, more diversified options exist for exposure to the region's rebound.
