The ODP Corporation (ODP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Haggard - Senior Vice President & Co-CFO

Gerry P. Smith - CEO & Executive Director

Max W. Hood - Senior VP & Co-Chief Financial Officer

Timothy J. Perrott - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Gregory John Burns - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Joseph Anthony Gomes - NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the ODP Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] At the request of the ODP Corporation, today's call is being recorded.

I would like to introduce Tim Perrott, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Mr. Perrott, you may now begin.

Timothy J. Perrott

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the ODP Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This is Tim Perrott, and I'm here with Gerry Smith, our CEO. Also joining us on the call today are Max Hood and Adam Haggard, our Co-CFOs.

During today's call, Gerry will provide an update on the business, focusing much of his commentary on our results and accomplishments for the second quarter of 2025, including the progress we are making on our strategy and our expansion into higher- growth industry sectors. After Gerry's commentary, Max will then review the company's results for the quarter, including highlights of our divisional performance, followed by Adam, who will highlight our balance sheet and outlook. Following our comments, we will then open up the line for your questions.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect