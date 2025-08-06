Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 6, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Spanos - CEO & Director

Tara Kurian - Senior VP of IR, FP&A, and International

William Michael Healy - CFO & Executive VP of Global Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Alexander Russell Slagle - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Brian Hugh Mullan - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Jeffrey Andrew Bernstein - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Jeffrey Daniel Farmer - Gordon Haskett Research Advisors

John William Ivankoe - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Sara Harkavy Senatore - BofA Securities, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tara Kurian, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Kurian. You may begin.

Tara Kurian

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are Mike Spanos, our Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Healy, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. By now, you should have access to our fiscal second quarter 2025 earnings release and our investor presentation slides, both of which can be found on our website at www.bloominbrands.com. -- in the Investors section. Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. An explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release and investor presentation on our website as previously described.

Before we begin formal remarks, I'd like to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements, including a discussion of recent trends. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ in a material way from our forward-looking statements. Some of