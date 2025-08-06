Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
John Gilardi - Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Roland Sackers - CFO, MD & Member of Management Board
Thierry Bernard - CEO, MD & Member of Management Board
Conference Call Participants
Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Casey Rene Woodring - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Daniel Gregory Brennan - TD Cowen, Research Division
Daniel Louis Leonard - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Douglas Anthony Schenkel - Wolfe Research, LLC
Harry MacKinnon Gillis - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research LLC
Jan Koch - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Salem Salem - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Tycho W. Peterson - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Katie, your Global Meet call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining QIAGEN'S Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded at QIAGEN's request and will be made available on their Internet site. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to introduce your host, John Gilardi, Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications at QIAGEN. Please go ahead.
John Gilardi
Thank you, operator, and welcome to all of you to our call today for the second quarter of 2025. We appreciate your time and interest in QIAGEN.
Joining me today are Thierry Bernard, our Chief Executive Officer; and Roland Sackers, our Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us is Dr. Domenica Martorana, from our IR team. Today's call is being webcast live and will be archived in the IR section of our website at www.qiagen.com. A copy of the results press
- Read more current QGEN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts