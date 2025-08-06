Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 9:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Brad Marshall - Trustee, Chairman & Co-CEO
Carlos Whitaker - President
Jonathan Gerald Bock - Co-Chief Executive Officer
Stacy Wang - Head of Stakeholder Relations
Teddy Desloge - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Arren Saul Cyganovich - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Casey Jay Alexander - Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Research Division
Finian Patrick O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Melissa Wedel - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Robert James Dodd - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Blackstone Secured Lending Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Stacy Wang, Head of Stakeholder Relations. Please go ahead.
Stacy Wang
Good morning, and welcome to Blackstone Secured Lending Fund's Second Quarter Conference Call. Joining me today are Brad Marshall, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan Bock, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Carlos Whitaker, President; Teddy Desloge, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of the management team. Earlier today, we issued a press release with a presentation of our results and filed our 10-Q, both of which are available on the Shareholder Resources section of our website, www.bxsl.com.
We will be referring to that presentation throughout today's call. I'd like to remind you that this call may include forward-looking statements, which are uncertain and outside of the firm's control and may differ materially from actual results. We do not undertake any duty to update these statements. For some of the risks that could affect results, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our Form 10-Q filed earlier today. The audio cast is copyright material of Blackstone and may not be duplicated without
- Read more current BXSL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts