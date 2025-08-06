Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Aijana Zellner

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Rockwell Automation's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call. With me today is Blake Moret, our Chairman and CEO; and Christian Rothe, our CFO. Our results were released earlier this morning, and the press release and charts have been posted to our website. Both the press release and charts include and our call today will reference non-GAAP measures. Both the press release and charts include reconciliations of these non- GAAP measures.

A webcast of this call will be available on our website for replay for the next 30 days. For your convenience, a transcript of our prepared remarks will also be available on our website at the conclusion of today's call.

Before we get started, I need to remind you that our comments will include statements related to the expected future results of