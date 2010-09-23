Take It From Someone Who Called the Housing Crash (and its victims) in 2005, We Are About Midway Through the Downturn, If That Far

Bloomberg reports US Home Prices Fall Again:
Sept. 22 (Bloomberg) — U.S. home prices dropped 3.3 percent in July from a year earlier, the eighth consecutive decline, as foreclosed properties flooded the market.
Prices fell 0.5 percent from June, the Federal Housing Finance Agency in Washington said in a report today. Economists had projected prices to fall 0.2 percent from the previous month, based on the average of 15 estimates in a Bloomberg survey. The agency revised the previously reported May-to-June decline to 1.2 percent from 0.3 percent.
Foreclosures are boosting the supply of available properties and reducing prices, even as mortgage rates tumble to record lows. The time it would take to clear the market of homes for sale was 12.5 months in July, the highest in more than a decade of data, according to the National Association of Realtors. Banks seized a record 95,364 properties from delinquent borrowers in August, according to RealtyTrac Inc., an Irvine, California-based seller of housing data.
This should be of no surprise to anyone that reads the BoomBust or follows me regularly. I’ve been warning about the crash for over 5 years now, and those who feel we are nearing a bottom need to take out their spreadsheets and plug in some historical numbers.
See Reggie Middleton Interviewed on Bloomberg TV on Housing and Commercial Real Estate for a more detailed perspective.
Notice how the federal numbers show falls where CS doesn’t. Signs on the street tell me the federal numbers are correct.
As a matter of fact, things are so bad that I believe banks will have a perverse incentive to actually walk away. Now wouldn’t that be something??? Next, we take a look into the home builder that makes more money doing distressed investing than it does building and selling homes.
Disclosure: Bearish on banks and real estate companies, occasionally short