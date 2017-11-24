Retirement Strategy: Holiday Week Review

Perhaps you missed some of these articles. Since it is a holiday week I thought it might be a good idea to review my latest articles if you so choose:

1) Retirement Strategy: The Hope And Prayer Strategy Is A Plan To Fail

An important article that suggests everyone have a plan, as well as the initial stage of a new retirement portfolio with amazing companies!

2) Retirement Strategy: Dividend Growth Investing In A Scary Market

A lower risk portfolio that has a core of dividend kings. This is the beginning of DKRP with new chart features and focus. Why not follow along this easier path for a bit of education.

3) Retirement Strategy: The Long, Winding, And Ridiculous Road For AT&T

Putting into clear and understandable terms of the AT&T and TWX odyssey and what the outcome means to shareholders.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend everyone!

RS