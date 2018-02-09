Retirement Strategy: I Go On Vacation For A Few Weeks And Missed All The "Fun"

HEY.......I can't leave you kids alone for 2 minutes????? Well, I am back, will write some of my thoughts up over the weekend, but the most important things I can share with you is this:
- Know why you are invested in the first place.
- Share prices go all over the place but dividend aristocrats and kings keep paying my income stream.
- Panic wont help. Know your risk tolerance and time horizon.
- Corrections happen and it has been a long time coming!
- I AM NOT BUYING ANYTHING YET!
Relax and take a deep breath......If you own quality, just stay informed!
RS