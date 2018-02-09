Retirement Strategy: I Go On Vacation For A Few Weeks And Missed All The "Fun"

HEY.......I can't leave you kids alone for 2 minutes????? Well, I am back, will write some of my thoughts up over the weekend, but the most important things I can share with you is this:

Know why you are invested in the first place. Share prices go all over the place but dividend aristocrats and kings keep paying my income stream. Panic wont help. Know your risk tolerance and time horizon. Corrections happen and it has been a long time coming! I AM NOT BUYING ANYTHING YET!

Relax and take a deep breath......If you own quality, just stay informed!

RS