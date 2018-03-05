Idea Generator Returns, February 2018 Update

I am a Portuguese independent trader, analyst and algorithmic trading expert, having worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been trading professionally for about 20 years.


I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 24% since inception (in 2015).


I also launched www.thinkfn.com in 2004. Thinkfn (Think Finance) carries thousands of educational articles on finance and markets (in Portuguese).


I trade futures, stocks from the long and short side, forex and options. I trade both discretionary and fully automated systems (Metatrader, Quantshare and others). I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com or followed on Twitter at twitter.com/ThinkFinance999

This is how things looked for Idea Generator as of February 28, 2018:

At the moment Idea Generator is being conservative, but less so than during January.

The Idea Generator Portfolio uses:

  • Very conservative allocations (less than 10% per individual stock idea, except for special and rare cases like pair trades or ETF Index exposure).
  • Long and short positions.
  • Rarely if ever a 100% net long exposure (though it could conceivably go higher than that, it never did). Indeed, it has run most months under a 50% net long exposure.

