Royalties Ex-US Contrave (Mysimba)

In the next 10 years Mysimba will generate over $1 Billion royalties.

By 2027 Mysimba will generate royalties around $200M per year.

By 2021 Mysimba will generate royalties around $100M per year.

Today Orexigen (NASDAQ: OREX) has stipulated licence agreement in 67 Countries for Mysimba (Contrave in US) the principal product of the Company for loss weight treatment.

Source: Corporate presentation

As clear in the attached slide, Orexigen team has done an incredible work to sign partnership everywhere and to support the launch as fast as possible.

Only few regions are not yet covered by a sub-licence agreement and we are mainly talk about Asia Countries (China and Japan are the major ones).

While the Company has been always fast in updating the market on the submission and launches progresses, it is difficult to determine what has been the nature of the contract and in particular the royalties fee and the upfront payment associate to these contracts.

In this analysis I tried to estimate what could be the possible impact of the royalties outside US based on the information available in the latest Q10. As a reminder, the Company owns the right of Contrave in US, so the current projection is excluding that revenue stream.

The current projection is based on the following assumptions:

1) Projection of sales in line with existing partner sales over the last quarters (source Q10)

2) The Company will sign partnership agreements with the remining countries (China and Japan on top)

3) The product will be approved in all countries without restrictions

4) The patent is covered for 10 years at least

5) There are no obstacle that will limit or stop the commercialization of the product.

6) The 2017 royalties ourside US are $10M (guidance of the company $10M up to $15M)

7) Sales are calculated on the base on the current sales of existing partners with a repartition per country of current population and GDP and a market growth of 4%

The result is the following:

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EUROPE 5 14 23 30 34 39 44 49 55 62 70 AMERICA* 0 3 11 13 15 17 20 22 25 28 31 AFRICA 0 2 2 2 3 3 3 4 4 5 5 ASIA 5 6 26 32 37 41 46 52 59 66 74 AUSTRALIA 0 1 5 7 8 10 11 12 14 15 17 Total 10 25 67 84 98 110 124 139 157 176 198

Source: Author (*AMERICA does not include US)

The above calculation does not count additional upfront royaties that are existing but extremely difficult to identify and estimate (i.e. for the South American deal is possible to desume from the cash variation that Orexigen got an extra $10-15M USD as upfront payment for the signature of the deal).

Conclusion

Mysimba (contrave) is an enourmous opportunity for Orexigen and an investor should really take it into consideration when investing in Orexigen.

While there are other key aspects to be considered in the evaluation of the Company (the debt and the enourmous investment in US for maximize the profit of Contrave) the royalties outside US represent a good argument for state the current market capitalization ($20M) in my opinion is ridicolous low.