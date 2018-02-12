Third Double Five Pick

I'm mostly writing this as just a public way to keep track of my analysis for accountability purposes.

In my Double Five Portfolio, I've made three picks so far.

Company Date Picked Stock Price Total Return Allocation Percentage Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 6/2/2017 $41.20 -24% 5% Habit Restaurants (HABT) 6/15/2017 $16.10 -48% 7% 2U (TWOU) 2/12/2018 $69.50 n/a 3% Total



-38% 15%

Not a good start to the portfolio, but we still have a lot of time and a lot of picks to go. So hoping to get this turned around soon.

Additionally there are three stocks that I'm waiting for better entry points.

Company Date Analyzed Entry Point Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 10/3/2016 $55 Planet Fitness (PLNT) 6/19/2017 $15 Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) 10/30/2017 $212

Tractor Supply Company actually did briefly hit my target price, but I wasn't able to revisit it in time to recommend. Planet Fitness stock has continued to gain and get farther away from my target buy price. But Chipotle may actually get to my target price -- only needs to drop about 12% more. Of course any of these companies I'm waiting on would need to be revisited before adding them to the Double Five Portfolio.

A few companies high on my watchlist priority are

Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

iRobot (IRBT)

Criteo (CRTO)

Apple (AAPL)

Alphabet (GOOG)

There's no promise here. Just wanted to disclose that these are a few of the stocks I'm thinking about, and if I had time to do it I would likely be looking at these and letting you know whether I was adding them or not.

Again, this blog post is more about having something in writing for accountability purposes than anything else.