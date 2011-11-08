Priceline Whipsaws in After-Hours
Long/Short Equity, Long Only, Short Only, Growth
Contributor Since 2011
Disclaimer: Bill reminds investors to always due their own due diligence on any investment, and to consult their own financial adviser or representative when necessary. Any material provided is intended as general information only, and should not be considered or relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.
Shares of Priceline (PCLN) had a wild ride in after-hours after the company reported its latest quarterly results. Revenues of $1.5 billion and net bookings of $6.3 billion were well ahead of expectations. EPS (Non-GAAP) was $9.95, compared to $9.17 for GAAP EPS, while expectations called for $9.30.
Guidance seemed a bit low, but the company's guidance has been rather conservative the past few quarters which has allowed big beats.
Priceline initially dropped to $475 in the after hours after closing at $509. But it then rebounded to $500, and as after hours gets ready to end, it is now above $520. In my Priceline earnings preview, I predicted a 4 to 7% gain on Tuesday, and that seems possible giving the after hours action.
Priceline still is rather expensive when compared to Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), and Orbitz has had a 50% plus run up in the past week, after its earnings. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has also had problems over the past year.