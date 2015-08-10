Recently, digital media analytics firm comScore reported on June 2015 US smartphone market share. The headline from this report is that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranked as the top smartphone manufacturer, with the company gaining share from March 2015. While it may not be a surprise that Apple is in the top spot, there is still a massive opportunity that exists here when it comes to non-Apple users. Today, I'll examine the comScore data and detail why investors should remain positive in regards to the iPhone.

In terms of 3 month average US smartphone subscribers, ending with June 2015, Apple had a 44.1% share. This was up from 42.6% in the March 2015 ending period, and 42.1% in the year ago period. Of the top 5 smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), Apple was the only one to gain market share in the period. The chart below shows Apple's market share growth since December 2009.

(Source: Fortune article linked here)

What interested me the most here is not that Apple was number one, but the number of subscribers that the company did not have. For the June 2015 ending period, comScore stated that there were about 190.3 million US smartphone subscribers. With Apple having a little over 44% of that, roughly 56% or 106.4 million subscribers did not belong to Apple.

For this period, comScore stated that the 190.3 million US smartphone subscribers represented 76.7% mobile market penetration. This meant that almost one-quarter of the market does not have a smartphone. That equals roughly 58 million mobile subscribers in the US without a smartphone. The number of non-smartphone users is down about 11 million in the past year, as smartphone penetration is up about 5%.

For the June 2015 period, comScore put Apple at about 84 million US smartphone users. While that gives the company the top spot, there are still another 106 million non-Apple subscribers out there, and another 58 million mobile subscribers that don't have a smartphone. Apple is in the top spot at the moment, but there is still a giant market opportunity for the company to seize in this growing market. The latest report states that we're about a month away from the next iPhone reveal, Apple's chance to further increase its US market share.