Tesla's Growing Failure List (Q4 2017 Update)

A collection of Tesla statements and quotes that have not come true since the Model S was basically starting.

From quarterly investor letters:

2011 Q3 letter:

"Since we are leveraging the Model S architecture and powertrain for Model X, we continue to anticipate that Model X can be brought to production quickly for first customer deliveries in late 2013, with volumes ramping to 10,000 - 15,000 units per year beginning in 2014"

2011 Q4 letter (includes full year guidance):

1. Deliver 5,000 Model S in 2012 (actual 2,650)

2. Revenues of $550-$600 million in 2012 (actual $413 million)

3. Q1 gross margin in high 30% range (actual 34%)

4. Q2 gross margin of around 30% (actual 18%)

5. Q3 gross margin to be positive (actual negative 17%)

6. Q4 gross margin tracking towards 25% target (actual 8%)

7. Stock-based compensation of $40-$45 million (actual $50.15m)

2012 Q1 letter:

8. Yearly revenue guidance raised to $560-$600m (see above)

9. Q2 revenues comparable to Q1 level (Q1 was $30.2m, Q2 was $26.7m)

10. Gross margin guidance trends reiterated (see above)

2012 Q2 letter:

11. Yearly revenue guidance maintained (see above)

12. Model S delivery forecast reiterated (see above)

13. 500 deliveries in Q3 (actual "above 250")

14. Expect to be close to free cash flow breakeven in Q4 (actual was negative $101.5 million)

2012 Q3 letter:

15. Q4 deliveries of 2,500 to 3,000 (actual about 2,400)

2012 Q4 letter (includes full-year guidance):

A: "Longer term, regulatory credit revenue should decline relative to our automotive sales as we grow our sales outside the United States and earn fewer credits on the smaller battery packs. While we will pursue opportunities to monetize the credits we earn from the sales of our vehicles, we do not need to rely on such sales to be a significant contributor to gross margin, and our business model is not predicated on such credits."

2013 Q1 letter:

16. Expect to be roughly breakeven in operating cash flow in Q2 (actual was negative $38.2 million)

2013 Q4 letter (includes full year guidance):

17. Expect to deliver 35,000 vehicles (actual under 32,000)

18. Expect gross margins to hit 28% in Q4 (actual 26.7% non-GAAP and 27.4% GAAP, but 22.0 when excluding ZEV credits)

19. Operating expenses in Q1 to grow 15% (actual 17.2%)

2014 Q1 letter:

20. Expect to be slightly free cash flow negative for year before considering equity required for leasing (yearly free cash flow was negative $1.03 billion)

2014 Q3 letter:

B: "Investing to increase production to 2,000 vehicles a week by end of 2015."

21. Expect to deliver 33,000 vehicles in 2014 (see above)

22. Expect to earn $0.30 to $0.35 per share, non-GAAP (actual was a $0.13 per share loss)

2014 Q4 letter (includes full-year guidance):

23: Expect 55,000 S and X deliveries in 2015 (actual just over 50,000)

24: Target of 30% gross margin for Model S in Q4 (target eventually pushed back a year)

25. Expect operating expenses to grow 40%-50% (actual 53.5%)

26. Expect a significantly higher level of non-GAAP profitability (actually lost $2.30 per share)

2015 Q1 letter:

27: Expect Q2 non-GAAP automotive gross margin excluding SBC just under 25% (actual 23.9%)

28: Expect Q4 services and other gross margin of about 5% (actual was negative 2.1%)

2015 Q2 letter:

29: Production and demand of 1,600 to 1,800 units per week in 2016 (fell short on demand by quite a bit)

C: Talk about major production ramp of Tesla energy products

2015 Q3 letter:

30: Expect Q4 automotive gross margin, non-GAAP, to decline just slightly from Q3 (actually declined 280 basis points)

31: Expect Q4 services and other gross margin to remain positive (see above)

32: Operating expenses in Q4 should increase slightly (actually increased by $63.7 million or 15.4%)

2015 Q4 letter (includes full-year guidance):

33. Expect to generate positive net cash flow (actual was negative $1.4 billion)

34. Expect to achieve non-GAAP profitability for year (actual was a $2.87 per share loss)

35. Expect to fund capex without accessing any outside sources other than those that support leasing and financing activities (company raised $1.7 billion alone from stock sales)

36. Expect to open 80 retail locations and service centers (actual 55)

37. Expect to energize about 300 new supercharger locations (actual 208)

38. Plan to deliver 80,000 to 90,000 Model S and X (guidance later reduced for second time)

39. Expect to deliver 16,000 vehicles in Q1 (actual 14,820 at initial delivery announcement)

40. By year end, Model S gross margin to approach 30% and Model X to approach 25% (Actual automotive gross margin was 22.6% in Q4, 22.2% excluding SBC and ZEV)

41. Total operating expenses should increase by 20% (actual increase was 38.1%, despite above mentioned cutbacks to supercharger locations, retail/service locations)

Q1 2016 letter:

42. Expect Q2 deliveries to be 20,000 vehicles (actual was 14,402)

43. Maintain full year delivery guidance (see above)

44. Maintain gross margin guidance for end of year (see above)

45. Operating expenses to rise by 20%-25% for year (see above)

46. Expect capex to be 50% higher than previous $1.5 billion target (actual $1.28 billion)

Q2 2016 letter:

47. 50,000 deliveries for second half of year (actual 47,073)

48. Plan to exit Q3 at production of 2,200 per week, increase to 2,400 per week in Q4 (did not reach either, still have not hit 2,400 a week even in Q1 2017 and using just 12 weeks in quarter)

49. Expect GAAP and non-GAAP automotive gross margins to increase by 2-3 percentage points through Q3/Q4 (actual was a decline of 0.5 points for GAAP, increase of 0.3 points for non-GAAP)

50. Operating expenses to rise about 30% (see above)

51. Reiterating capex guidance for $2.25 billion (see above)

Q3 2016 letter:

52. Q4 plan of just over 25,000 vehicles to meet second half target (actual was 22,252)

53. Reiterate gross margin guidance (see above)

54. Reiterate operating expense guidance (see above)

55. Reduce capex guidance to $1.8 billion (see above)

Q4 2016 letter:

56. GAAP gross margins should recover in Q1 2017 to Q3 2016 levels (actually declined by 200 basis points)

57. Non-GAAP automotive gross margins to expand further in Q2 (later updated to be 250 basis point decline - actual was 285 basis points).

Q2 2017 letter:

58. Consequently, we expect non-GAAP automotive gross margin to temporarily dip below 20% in Q3, before recovering in Q4 and beyond. (At Q3 2017 report, company now expects 15% margin in Q4).

59. For the second half of 2017, we expect strong improvement in operating leverage as revenue should significantly increase in the second half of the year as compared to the first half, while operating expenses should remain essentially flat. (In the second half, operating expenses were more than $188 million higher than the second half).

60. Company expects to hit production run rate of 5,000 units of Model 3 per week in late Q4 2017. (At Q3 2017 report, timeline pushed back by 3 months.)

61. Company states that standard battery Model 3, featuring a $35,000 starting price and 220 miles of range, should be available in November. As 2018 started, production will start sometime in "early 2018". Further pushed back after Q4 2017 earnings report.

Q3 2017 letter:

62. Model 3 production to hit 5,000 per week by end of Q1 2018. When Q4 2017 deliveries and production announced, timeline pushed back 3 months.

63. Non-GAAP automotive gross margin to decline to about 15%. Actually declined to 13.8%.

64. Gross profit is expected to grow more than operating costs in Q4 compared to Q3. Gross profit actually declined, while operating costs rose by $52 million.

65. Operating costs are expected to be flat to up slightly in Q4. Up $52 million, or more than 5.3%.

66. We expect Service and Other revenue to increase further in Q4. Actually declined by more than $16.2 million, more than 5%.

67. Service and Other losses are expected to reduce substantially in each subsequent coming quarter as our fleet grows and service centers become more utilized. Service and Other gross loss increased to $89 million, a decline of roughly 1000 basis points.

68. Consequently, we expect Model S and Model X gross margin to improve in upcoming quarters. Model S and Model X gross margin in Q4 declined very slightly compared to Q3.

Conference call quotes / Musk tweets:

Q4 2011:

1. Elon Musk - "Well, I feel confident saying that Tesla does not need to ever raise another financing round."

2. Elon Musk - "And so we'll be able to go to our third-generation pricing kind of $30,000 range."

Q1 2012:

3. Elon Musk (regarding Model 3 launch): "2016 is probably most likely, but something like that."

4. Elon Musk (regarding Model X launch): "Get your car in two years (which implies mid 2014)."

Q4 2012:

5. Elon Musk (regarding Model X demand): "in certain countries, I think it will probably exceed the Model S in demand."

Q1 2013:

6. Elon Musk: "In the U.S. you'll maybe save $200 to $300 a month in gasoline relative to electricity cost if it's your daily driver."

7. Elon Musk (regarding Model X): "We are expecting to start production of Model X towards the end of the next year [2014]."

Q3 2013:

8. Elon Musk: "I think for the X, we are aiming for maybe a few units at the end of next year, but volume production is - it's a high volume production is probably Q2 2015."

Q2 2014:

9. Elon Musk: "But it's, you know, yeah, certainly more than 60,000 I would think." - talking about deliveries for 2015.

Q2 2015:

10. Elon Musk: "I mean if you just take the reservations that have been made thus far, it's well over $1 billion worth of Powerpacks and Powerwalls.

So were looking at maybe, again, just to preface with meaningful uncertainty, $40 million to $45 million in stationary storage in Q4 and maybe as much as 10 times that number in for next year. So it's $40 million to $50 million that this year and 10x of that next year. And I mean that growth rate is probably going to just, keep going at quite a nutty level. It's probably at least a few billion dollars in 2017, somewhat speculative at this point, but I think that's likely.

So, yeah, that's what leads us to think $40 million to $50 million, Q4, maybe 10x that number next year. And then 5x to 10x that number in 2017."

(Actual, after subtracting out SCTY revenues for the year was $97.3 million.)

Q3 2015:

11. Elon Musk: "Well, our goal is to steadily improve gross margin and hopefully exceed 30% on the Model S and Model X vehicles within 18 months, hopefully sooner than that. But it is - it does require quite an intense effort to - for every fractional point of gross margin. So - and that assumes current, there's not some radical shift in currencies that happens again. So the - so if - according to our plans, at least, we would exceed 30% gross margin within 18 months on the S and X line."

12. "Yeah, I think it's likely that we could be in that 1,600 vehicles to 1,800 vehicles range, per week range, in Q1 [2016]."

Q4 2015:

13. Elon Musk: "But nonetheless, despite the lease accounting stuff, we anticipate it being profitable by GAAP standards in Q4 of this year." - Company reached it in Q3, but due to massive ZEV credit sales, and has since profitability has turned quite negatively again.

Q1 2016:

14. Elon Musk: "So as a rough guess, I would say we would aim to produce 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3s in the second half of next year. That's my expectation right now. Yeah, so that's the thing." - Musk has since tweeted production goal for perhaps 40,000 in 2017.

April 2017:

15. Elon Musk: Tesla semi-truck will be unveiled in September 2017 - Date later announced as October 26th. Citing Model 3 unveil and Puerto Rico hurricane rebuild, event pushed back again until November 16th.

16. Musk details he will announce two to four new gigafactories before the end of the year. None were announced in 2017.

July 2017:

17. Musk calls for over 1,630 units of Model 3 production in Q3. At Q2 2017 earnings report, management guides for 1,500 or so - Company only produces 260.

November 2017:

18. Musk says Model 3 production will be in "the thousands" at the end of 2017. Company didn't even build 800 of these vehicles in final work week of the year.

Tesla / SolarCity:

June 26th, 2014, regarding Buffalo plant - "At a targeted capacity greater than 1 GW within the next two years, it will be one of the single largest solar panel production plants in the world. This will be followed in subsequent years by one or more significantly larger plants at an order of magnitude greater annual production capacity." - Tesla and Panasonic now targeting 1 GW of module production in 2019.

November 8th, 2016 - Tesla announces Grohmann Engineering acquisition, and says that under the leadership of Klaus Grohmann, "several critical elements of Tesla's automated manufacturing systems will be designed and produced in Prüm to help make our factories the most advanced in the world.". - Less than two months after deal closes, Klaus Grohmann retires amidst worker concerns about Tesla's plans for the business.

June 2017 - Solar roof installations will begin in June. Did not happen.

July 2nd, 2017 - Musk tweets that he expects completion of first Model 3 production unit Friday. Did not happen, and as of Saturday night company was still doing final checkout.

Other items / broken promises:

November 2016 - Musk promises free long distance charging for Model 3. Nearly a year later, as the vehicle starts with its first few hundred deliveries, company confirms to electrek that no credits will be given for supercharging.

April 2017 - Tesla issues blog post detailing charging plans, including guidance to hit 10,000 superchargers by end of year. According to one leading Tesla watching site, the end of year number did not even hit 8,400.