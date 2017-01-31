Why Are There So Many Canadian Exploration Companies?

I am currently going through the OTC space and when I first started I wanted to go manually from A to Z in order not to miss out on any opportunity.

I quickly found that this is highly inefficient due to the number of companies that are in the exploratory space (or weird biotech etc.) and are not investments I would be able to properly understand or thought of as interesting.

While there were some oil & gas operations in the US, predominantly I encountered Canadian companies chasing after gold, silver and other minerals. This paper says that there are about 1,672 or 58% of worldwide mining companies listed in Canada.

I was curious as to why there are so many because through anecdotal evidence I knew that only handful of them are really successful in finding anything.

One could say that once you hit something you hit it big and you are settled for the rest of your life and that this is the ultimate appeal for these companies to go out there and try their 'luck'. I believe though the tax incentives built by the Canadian government could be even a stronger appeal, especially for the investors that are backing these ventures.

You may know that in most countries donating to charity is tax deductible, well in Canada the same applies (or at least applied as there were some changes to the structure) for mining ventures. Individual investors could have claimed 100% of the investment if it was spent on exploration, buying up equipment, excavating a mine etc.

This could still be possible through Canadian Development Expenses (NYSE:CDE) and so-called flow-through shares but the extent of the incentive might have slightly changed (for a good discussion of the tax system I recommend reading this PwC white paper).

Anyway this means that wealthier taxpayers are essentially able to lower their tax rate and also have the possibility of increasing their wealth should the exploration yield success (sort of tax deductible 'lottery ticket' one might say).

I believe this creates an interesting incentive system that probably stands behind a significant number of the exploration companies.