Obscure Stock Of The Week – Members Only

In August of this year, I decided to start building the definite go-to database for OTC investors (think Walker’s Manual 2.0) in order to partially solve the age-old problem of idea generation in this interesting space.

The current count of stocks ‘covered’ is 306, or 332 including stocks that I mentioned on Seeking Alpha and the results so far have been encouraging with several companies hitting enviable performance.

Although given the vast amount of companies I look at on a weekly basis (I add at least ten new reasonable businesses a week to the watchlist), I also stumble upon a significant amount of companies that always push the boundaries of what I feel defines the word obscurity.

So far the 1st prize is still held by the company trying to find Big Foot which, with all seriousness of an SEC filing, mentions that they own a 109-inch skeleton of the creature. However, there are many contenders that are worth sharing. Therefore, I decided to start a weekly column highlighting one or two such businesses.

This week I decided to write about stocks that have a peculiar challenge embedded in their structure and that is ownership restriction.

Agricultural Cooperatives

I have recently stumbled on several 'companies' that are structured as cooperatives as their preferred stocks can be found on the OTC market. As mentioned they have a peculiar feature. In order to purchase a 'stake' in the cooperative, you have to produce the commodity the coop is focused on.

Thus buying a stake in one of the more recognizable coops - Ocean Spray (OCESO) is only allowed to other cranberry growers, such as MAKE. The same goes for American Crystal Sugar Co. (ASCS). I have also found a corn processing coop, Quad County (QCCP) in Iowa and even a bank coop focused on agriculture and other rural businesses CoBank (CBKPP) - AGRIP is another one. Here the ownership restrictions might be actually quite relaxed.

The reason behind the existence of these coops is simple. Producers want to team up to represent a meaningful amount of market share for each product so as to stabilize the business and perhaps acquire pricing power or fund it (in case of the banks). For example, Ocean Spray is commanding roughly 70% of the North American cranberry production.

The interesting part in all of this is that it seems not every coop has ownership restriction connected to the preferred shares. The common shares are certainly restricted, but one probably can buy the preferreds and have exposure to what I believe could be an extremely stable yield.

I am certain that one is able to buy CBKPP, which currently shows a 5.8% yield as the bank states the prefs are used as an 'outside' source of capital. ASCS, on the other hand, seems have a restriction on the prefs (due to this report), however, OTCM still registers the trades.

It could be that these trades are actually in between the members as the prefs are used as an indication of a stake in the production capacity of the coop. One can also spot a clear pattern of when the trading occurs. Could be probably used as an interesting indicator.

I am not certain whether one can acquire the prefs of OCESO or QCCP without being a farmer.

While all this might sound uninvestable, it is just a classic feature of the OTC market. There are several groups of stocks or entities that might be passed off as too challenging (to either own or understand), but if one is able to find a way in (without having to acquire a cranberry farm ideally) he/she could stumble upon an investment opportunity.