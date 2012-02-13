What Alpha Says About Your Fund Manager – Luck Or Skill?

In one of our posts last month, we talked about what covariance and correlation mean, and why they are important measures of financial performance. Today, we continue this thread of discussion by talking about a related metric - alpha.

Let's do a quick recap from our correlation and covariance discussion. Correlation is the extent to which the price performance of an asset, such as a mutual fund or ETF, varies in proportion to the price movements of an underlying market benchmark. If two assets are closely correlated - as represented by a correlation coefficient of 0.65 or higher, then we can measure the covariance (also called beta) as the amount of volatility exhibited by the asset relative to the benchmark, with higher betas indicating higher volatility.

At first glance, these measures would seem to have little to do with alpha. In the financial press, we read about alphas as the "outperformance metric". Active fund managers use alpha to show the extent to which they have outperformed their benchmark. Alpha can be positive or negative - you won't hear much about alpha from the fund managers on the negative side of that equation. But what does this "outperformance" actually mean?

Quite simply, alpha refers to whatever price movement of the asset is not explained by beta. There is some fairly involved mathematics with the calculation, but a simple example will provide a good enough approximation. Imagine that your fund has a beta of 1.0. That means that for every 1% change in the price of the benchmark we expect our asset to also change by 1%. But suppose that over some time period the market has returned 10% and our asset has gained 12%. We would say that the fund has an alpha of 2% - that is the amount of performance not explained by simply referring to the beta (again, this is a simplified example, but it is close enough for illustrative purposes).

Fund managers like alpha (when it is positive for them!) because they can claim that the "not explained by beta" definition translates directly to "explained by my innate skills as a fund manager". The S&P 500 was up 10%, they may say, but my fund earned that extra 2%, thanks to my allocation strategy or eagle eye for picking good value stocks. The manager should always be able to show clearly where that extra value was derived from - whether it was from under-weighting bank stocks relative to the index, or adding Apple to the fund holdings before their record earnings announcement. Even so, there is no real way to tell whether that alpha figure indicates real skill or if it is just luck of the draw. Skeptics about the benefits of active investing will point to studies showing that "false alpha" - plain old-fashioned luck - is far more prevalent than the real thing.

The same rule of thumb applies to alpha as to beta - the measure is only statistically valid if the correlation between the asset and the benchmark is sufficiently high. My own watermark for this tends to be a correlation coefficient of 0.65 or higher.

With an understanding of alpha, beta, and the correlation coefficient (or R-squared, a closely related correlation measure) under your belt, you are in a good position to make meaningful judgments about the performance of any asset in relation to your own investment objectives.

Tell us what you think…Do most fund managers achieve positive alpha through dumb luck?

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.