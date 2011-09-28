James Austin, Former Lekka Capital, at High Frequency Trading Conference in Chicago

· The Speed Traders Workshop 2011 Chicago, "The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading" (http://thespeedtradersworkshopchicago.eventbrite.com), October 3, Chicago
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2011 Chicago, "How Speed Traders Leverage Cutting-Edge Strategies in the Post-Flash Crash World" (http://hftleadersforumchicago.eventbrite.com), October 3-5, Chicago
· Venture Capital Happy Hour New York (http://www.vchappyhour.com), October 4, New York City
· China Leaders Forum 2011 New York, "How American Companies Can Plug into the Chinese Rocket-Propelled Economy?" (http://www.ChinaLeadersForum.com), October 7, New York
· Hedge Funds Happy Hour New York (http://www.hfhappyhour.com), October 11, New York City
· High-Frequency Trading Happy Hour New York (http://www.hfthappyhour.com), October 11, New York City
· The Speed Traders Workshop 2011 Sao Paulo, "The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading" (http://thespeedtradersworkshopsaopaulo.eventbrite.com), October 24, Sao Paulo
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2011 Sao Paulo, "How Speed Traders Leverage Cutting-Edge Strategies in the Post-Flash Crash World" (http://hftleadersforumsaopaulo.eventbrite.com), October 24-26, Sao Paulo, Brazil
· Public Finance Leaders Forum 2011 New York, "Navigating Uncharted Territories After S&P's U.S. Debt Downgrade from its Gilt-Edged AAA Credit Rating" (http://www.PublicFinanceLeadersForum.com), November 9, New York
· The Speed Traders Workshop 2011 Singapore, "The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading" (http://thespeedtradersworkshopsingapore.eventbrite.com), November 13, Singapore
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2011 Singapore, "How Speed Traders Leverage Cutting-Edge Strategies in the Post-Flash Crash World" (http://hftleadersforumsingapore.eventbrite.com), November 13-15, Singapore
· The Speed Traders Workshop 2011 Hong Kong, "The Present and Future of High-Frequency Trading" (http://thespeedtradersworkshophk.eventbrite.com), December 12, Hong Kong
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2011 Hong Kong , "How Speed Traders Leverage Cutting-Edge Strategies in the Post-Flash Crash World" (http://hftleadersforumhongkong.eventbrite.com), December, 12-14, Hong Kong
Golden Networking has compiled the insights of top experts and industry practitioners and produced DVD Video Packages for its Leaders and Experts Forums, including:
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2011 DVD Video Package, "How Speed Traders Leverage Cutting-Edge Strategies in the Post-Flash Crash World", http://www.HFTLeadersForum.com
· High-Frequency Trading Experts Workshop DVD Video Package, "Practical Implementation of High-Frequency Trading Strategies", http://www.HFTExpertsWorkshop.com
· 2nd China Leaders Forum DVD Video Package, "Is the Chinese Dragon Poised for Global Dominance or Economic Implosion?", http://www.ChinaLeadersForum.com
· Distressed Investing Experts Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Analyzing and Valuing Distressed Companies, Securities and Real Estate", http://www.DistressedInvestingExpertsForum.com
· Derivatives Leaders Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Strategies for Increasing Profits under an Evolving Regulatory Framework", http://www.DerivativesLeadersForum.com
· High-Frequency Trading Leaders Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Innovating and Profiting from High-Frequency Trading in 2010 and Beyond", http://www.HFTLeadersForum.com
· Hedge Funds Leaders Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Generating Alpha in Challenging Times", http://www.HedgeFundsLeadersForum.com
· High-Frequency Trading Experts Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Starting and Running a High-Frequency Trading Operation", http://www.HFTExpertsForum.com
· Distressed Investing Leaders Forum 2010 DVD Video Package, "Extraordinary Opportunities Investors Cannot Afford to Pass", http://www.DistressedInvestingLeadersForum.com
· China Leaders Forum 2009 DVD Video Package, "Addressing the Challenges Posed by the Present Wave of Chinese Globalization", http://www.ChinaLeadersForum.com
· Distressed Investing Leaders Forum 2009 DVD Video Package, "The Most Comprehensive Guide for Any Investor in Distressed Assets", http://www.DistressedInvestingLeadersForum.comPanelists, speakers and sponsors are invited to contact Golden Networking by sending an email to info@goldennetworking.net. Golden Networking has been frequently featured in the press, including recent articles in The Wall Street Journal, "Happy Hour for High-Frequency Trading", The New York Times, "Golden Networking Helps Job Seekers Make Overseas Connections", Los Angeles Times, "Speed-addicted traders dominate today's stock market", Reuters, "Revamp looms as trading experts huddle at SEC" and Columbia Business School's Hermes Alumni Magazine, "10 Under 10".