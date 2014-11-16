The Complete Fog Of Insolvency

A NYTimes piece on the AIG trial, covers some of the confusion about how the Fed defines solvency during a financial crisis. The Fed can lend to an institution, even a non-bank, in emergency situations as long as the firm is solvent, but that term has been under scrutiny.

The article quotes Geithner:

"Even the solvent can be illiquid in that context, and that would make them insolvent," Mr. Geithner testified. "So, as I said here," referring to notes he produced as part of the litigation, "complete fog of diagnostic problem."

Another quote, however, cuts to the heart of the issue:

Marvin Goodfriend, a professor at the Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business who spent 12 years as a policy adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, agreed. "It's hard to define insolvency in a financial crisis, since it depends on the behavior of the entire financial system," he said. "Solvency is only well defined when a particular firm is in trouble but the rest of the economy is O.K. When you come to a systemic problem, where the Fed's very action has a bearing on whether those firms are solvent or not, you have a Catch-22 problem that can't be solved."

Goodfriend is exactly right to say the Fed's actions can have a bearing on whether a firm is solvent or not. And it's this idea that should form the framework for Fed action. That is, if the Fed's action can make a firm solvent, the Fed should act. If the Fed can act and the firm will remain insolvent, the Fed should not act. Though this can be a difficult determination, it is not so bad as being a "complete fog of diagnostic problem."

Looking at the particulars of the financial crisis, Harvard Law Professor Hal S. Scott is quoted as follows:

"In my opinion, A.I.G. was clearly insolvent, but they lent to them anyway," Professor Scott said. "And Lehman, whether it was insolvent or not, that wasn't the issue. The Fed and Treasury were getting hammered on a daily basis for bailing out Bear Stearns, and they decided they had to teach Lehman a lesson."

This assessment is wrong by the standard I just spelled out. AIG actually paid back its loans. AIG was not insolvent in the sense that is meaningful. That is, the firm was solvent if the Fed acted to lend it emergency funding. By acting, the Fed prevented panic, saved an institution, and was paid back. This is a shining example of what the Fed did right.

Lehman Brothers, conversely, was sold off in pieces and the creditors received pennies on the dollar with the equity being completely wiped out. Even in hindsight it's difficult to determine precisely whether Lehman could have been saved with Fed assistance, but I don't think it's a unreasonable to argue they couldn't. (I also don't accept the "teach Lehman a lesson" argument. I take Geithner at his word that he made the best determinations he could, which included his willingness to lend to healthier institutions to finance the acquisition of Lehman Brothers.)

I don't think it's easy to say whether the Fed got ever decision right, and I'm certain there are things they could have done better. But, I do think there's enough evidence to say the Fed did a pretty good job, which even for the very best private sector investors is about the most that can be said.

Finally, I do think Professor Scott is right about one thing:

Those wanting to curb the Fed's powers "don't really want a better definition of solvency," Professor Scott said. "They want the function of lender of last resort itself taken away."

Behind all of the seemingly principled arguments, it usually politics and self-interest at the bottom of it.