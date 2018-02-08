Peter Lynch- Don't Be Afraid Of Bear Markets

Peter Lynch once said, “Now no one seems to know when they are gonna happen. At least if they know about ‘em, they’re not telling anybody about ‘em. I don’t remember anybody predicting the market right more than once, and they predict a lot. So they’re gonna happen. If you’re in the market, you have to know there’s going to be declines. And they’re going to come and every couple of years you’re going to get a 10 percent correction. That’s a euphemism for losing a lot of money rapidly. That’s what a “correction” is called. And a bear market is 20-25-30 percent decline. They’re gonna happen. When they’re gonna start, no one knows. If you’re not ready for that, you shouldn’t be in the stock market. I mean the stomach is the key organ here. It’s not the brain. Do you have the stomach for these kinds of declines? And what’s your timing like? Is your horizon one year? Is your horizon ten years or 20 years? What the market’s going to do in one or two years, you don’t know. Time is on your side in the stock market.”

I think what Peter Lynch said is more relevant than ever today. We have to remember what drives stocks over the long-run. For most stocks, it’s profits which I will demonstrate below. For the past 20 years, Bank of the Ozarks has averaged about 20% earnings growth, and the stock has averaged about 20% annual returns (including dividends). Coca-Cola has averaged about 4% earnings growth over the past 20 years and the stock has averaged about 4% annual returns. Coca-Cola had been a great stalwart stock for several decades but growth eventually ran out- they’re absolutely everywhere now and there are concerns over obesity and diabetes now leading to less people drinking. On the other hand, Bank of the Ozarks is only in nine states so I think they have plenty of room to grow. Also keep in mind that Bank of the Ozarks managed to achieve 20% annual returns over the past two decades despite two major market crashes (2001-2003 and 2008-2009) and multiple corrections.