Momentum Stock For B&H 2012's Mom

Weibo has been called the “Twitter of China”. Really it is a cross between Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit. Earnings are expected to grow 42% annually over the next five years according to Yahoo Finance. The Internet is still young and growing in China (only 55.8% have access currently). Over the past two years, EPS has grown from 17 cents to $1.57. The five-year expected PEG is 1.15 which isn’t too high. Alibaba also owns about a third of them, and they have integrated their e-commerce platforms into Weibo which makes me think Weibo has a competitive advantage. B&H 2012 might look at the P/E and say “it’s too high”. However, if you look at Google when it went public, it had a P/E of 80 yet it still managed to go up more than 10-fold since then. Facebook has also consistently had a high P/E since it has gone public yet still manages to outperform the market. I think there is great value in Weibo’s user base, especially if it continues to monetize it at the rate it has. Twitter’s market cap is $24 billion while Weibo’s is $30 billion. That’s only a $6 billion dollar difference despite the fact that Twitter is only growing its MAU (monthly active user) base 4% while Weibo is growing theirs 30%+ annually and doing a much better job of monetizing it. Call me crazy, but I think Weibo is a decent deal here.

