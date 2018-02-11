Random Walk Theory Debunked
Feb. 11, 2018 5:36 PM ET5 Comments
Summary
- Burton Malkiel wrote "A Random Walk Down Wall Street" which tells us there's no way for us to make money picking stocks.
- It's a load of baloney.
- This blog intends to prove why.
- All of these returns include reinvested dividends
- Bank of the Ozarks: nearly 20% earnings growth & 20% annual returns for 20 years
- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 20% earnings growth & 20% annual returns for 20 years
- IBM: 8% earnings growth and 8% annual returns for 20 years
- Microsoft: 11% earnings growth & about 11% annual returns for 20 years
- Home Depot: About 14% earnings growth & 14% annual returns for 20 years
- Coca-Cola: About 4% earnings growth & 4% annual returns for 20 years
- Hershey: About 7.5% earnings growth & 8% annual returns for 20 years
- Ross Stores: 17% earnings growth & 20% annual returns for 20 years
- NVR: About 23% earnings growth & 27% annual returns for 20 years
Based on these findings you can conclude that stock prices over the long-run are not random and are driven by fundamentals (earnings). You can toss Burton Malkiel’s “A Random Walk Down Wall Street” in the trash now…
