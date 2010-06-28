Tradestream your Way to Profits: Building a Killer Portfolio in the Age of Social Media

I’m proud to announce the official sales launch of my book, Tradestream your Way to Profits: How to Build a Killer Portfolio in the Age of Social Media.

It’s been a *long haul* and I received a lot of great help/support from many of the investment industry’s top thinkers. Thanks to everyone who’s listened to my ideas, helped me vet them, contributed their own perspectives and helped propel this work forward (you know who you are )

I think this is just the beginning of an exploration of the new modes of investment research empowered by the Internet in general and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter in particular. There is a ton of great stuff going on at startups in Silicon Valley, New York, Europe and Israel.

I plan to continue to analyze tradestreaming strategies and the new technology platforms enabling this all to happen.

Bonus Material

To accompany the launch of the book, I’ve compiled an ebook entitled “Tradestreaming and the Future of Investing”. It’s a compendium of opinions from many of the online investing industry’s thought leaders from a variety of different disciplines. It’s a really interesting view about where we are and where we’re headed in financial communications, research, and investing.

Hedge fund analysts, financial advisors and brokers, investment advisors, investment relations professionals, Internet entrepreneurs, and all investors will find something useful and thought-provoking.

You can download it here (.pdf).

