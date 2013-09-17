10 Reasons Why Idera Pharmaceutical, Inc (IDRA) Will Bring Significant Return To Your Portfolio In Months.

Yesterday my big winner bio pick was NBY, and month ago tweet out on CUR from 1.48 position which is doubled in price as of 9/16. Congrats again to those follow me on twitter and held. Follow me on twitter if you haven't already @BiotechMoney18 for more winner play.

After CYCC successfully hit my target price on the last Instablog article. I decided to shares my next winner biotech pick that can bring significant return to your portfolio in coming months.

Most SA articles go into much details on stocks they write, but I'm just going straight to 10 of my reasons why Idera Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:IDRA) can make your portfolio look so GREEN with significant returned.

Reasons to be Bullish:

1. Insider buys, director bought 300,000 shares at $1.75 on 8/19 www.secform4.com/filings/861838/000120919113041552.htm and yesterday, 9/16, 60,000 shares at 1.90 www.secform4.com/filings/861838/000120919113044372.htm HE IS A BEAST! with the current price trading at closed on 9/16 at $1.62. This is a steal and we know when insider loaded up this much, this can only means up north in future.

2. Baker Bro Advisor LP added 4,500,000 shares on the last update filing per NASDAQ www.nasdaq.com/symbol/idra/institutional-holdings most biotech traders/investors know Baker Bro had a very good successful rate in biotech world.

3. Company recently files $75M mixed shelf. Which i think is good for long run and with cash equivalent of 16.3M this give them enough money to go through end of '14. No more dilution=very good.

4. Entered agreements with NCI to evaluate the use of TLR Antagonist for treatment of genetically defined Lymphomas finance.yahoo.com/news/idera-pharmaceuticals-enters-agreement-nci-123000037.html which will become very big down the road

5. Collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) TLR 7,8,9 agonists in field of oncology, infectious disease and Alzheimer's disease www.iderapharma.com/development/Keystone_symposium_Ireland%20poster_2010.pdf I smell buy out in future

6. Their psoriasis patients treatment show a huge improvement. Check out their day 1 and day 29 result. This will become a little gems to shine www.iderapharma.com/development/IID_Poster_2013.pdf

7. IND for IMO-8400 in Q4 2013 and top line P2 IMO-8400 in Q1 2014. Huge catalyst play for filing in coming year end and beginning of next year result. ir.iderapharma.com/phoenix.zhtml

8. U.S. patent covering IMO-8400 finance.yahoo.com/news/idera-announces-issuance-u-patent-120320081.html excellent

9. Positive analyst from Piper Jaffray with $2.60 TP. www.theflyonthewall.com/permalinks/entry.php/IDRAid1880851/IDRA-Idera-deal-with-NCI-a-positive-surprise-says-Piper-Jaffray and earning release was already out on 8/15 so there won't be any negative earning surprises or announcement

10. No debt, decent institution support and insider ownership. Small float of 39.2M & the current market cap is only 73.19M this leave plenty of room to run. I also expect more analysts coverage & upgrades in future to go along with more institution filing increase on the next release.

Target Price (TP) short term to mid-term $2.80-$3.2, Long Term $5+

Disclosure: I am long IDRA.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this article myself and expresses my own opinions. Im not receiving any compensation for it. I have no affiliate with any of the company mentioned above. Im not adviser and suggest you do extra due diligence before taking position. Small cap bio tech always present with great risk and reward.