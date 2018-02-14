Securities Investigation - Austin Dutton And Newbridge Securities

FINRA has posted four complaints against Newbridge Securities in November and December 2017, alleging losses totaling over $750,000. In each case the unnamed investors alleged they were sold “unsuitable securities” and were not properly informed of the risks by their advisor, Austin Dutton.

Last July, The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities fined Newbridge Securities $499,000 for allegedly failing to supervise a broker in connection with sales of structured products to his clients in the state.

Dutton was fined $200,000 for allegedly selling a customer an unsuitable investment. The fine was apparently due to allegations of “dishonest or unethical practices in the securities business,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.

According to his BrokerCheck report, Austin Dutton was registered with Newbridge Securities in Doylestown, PA from 2007 until August 2017.

Brokerage firms are required to adequately supervise their agents to ensure they are complying with FINRA rules. They may be held responsible for any losses in a FINRA arbitration claim if it is determined that they failed to properly supervise their agent.

