Strategic Realty Trust Securities Investigation

The White Law Group continues to investigate the liability that brokerage firms may have for unsuitably recommending Strategic Realty Trust (formerly TNP Strategic Realty Trust) to its clients.

Strategic Realty Trust is a non-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) which owns a portfolio of shopping centers that are anchored by such grocers as Publix, Kroger, and Wal-Mart. It is a non-traded REIT sponsored by Thompson National Properties, LLC and launched in 2008.

According to Central Trade and Transfer, a secondary market for private placements, shares of Strategic Realty Trust are currently listed for sale for just $4.60/share. Unfortunately for investors, this represents a significant loss on their capital investment of $10.00/share.

Non-traded REITs such as Strategic Realty Trust are complex, high risk investment products.

Lack of liquidity is often problematic for many investors. Investors looking to sell often have difficulty finding a buyer, and can suffer significant losses on the sale.

Broker dealers are required to inform clients of the risks associated with investment recommendations. They must ensure that those recommendations are suitable for the investor in light of the investor’s age, risk tolerance, net worth, and investment experience. Firms that fail to do so may be held liable for any losses.

