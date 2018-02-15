Thomas T. Riquier - Securities Investigation

The White Law Group is investigating potential claims involving Thomas T. Riquier and United Planners Financial Services of America.

According to a complaint filed by the Massachusetts Securities Division, Financial Advisor Thomas T. Riquier has been accused of defrauding investors in a complex real estate fraud scheme. The complaint states that Riquer allegedly took more than $1 million from investors over 26 years.

President and an investment adviser agent of The Retirement Financial Center, Riquier was charged Wednesday with violating the Massachusetts Uniform Securities Act by Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin. His employer, United Planners Financial Services of America, is charged with failure to supervise its agent, according to the complaint.

Riquier allegedly solicited money from clients and others, a majority of whom are elderly, and used it to purchase property, which investors were told would then be sold for a profit.

The complaint states that in reality, the investments were allegedly used to purchase property already owned by Riquier. The property has not been sold, has not been improved, and has not provided any returns on the money invested, the complaints alleges.

Further, in violation of state and federal law, Riquier allegedly solicited more than $800,000 in private loans from his clients.

According to his FINRA BrokerCheck report, Riquier has been registered with United Planners since 1992. He has five customer disputes listed on his broker report since 2008. Allegations include churning and failure to place trades in a timely manner, among others.

The complaint seeks a cease and desist order, censure, and administrative fine, and the revocation of Riquier’s registrations as an investment advisor agent and broker-dealer in Massachusetts.

The state is also seeking an order requiring Riquier to pay restitution to compensate investors for their losses under the scheme.

Brokerage firms have a responsibility to monitor their brokers and ensure that investments recommendations are in the clients’ best interest. When brokers break laws or violate FINRA Rules, the firm they work for can be held liable for failure to supervise and responsible for investment losses.

If you are concerned about investment losses with Thomas T. Riquier, the securities attorneys at The White Law Group may be able to help you. For a free consultation, please call the firm’s offices at 888-637-5510.

