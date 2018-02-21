LJM Preservation and Growth Fund Securities Investigation

The White Law Group continues to investigate potential claims involving broker dealers who may have improperly recommended LJM Preservation and Growth Fund to investors.

The LJM Preservation and Growth Fund is a liquid alternative mutual fund. Liquid alternatives (liquid alts) are alternative investment strategies that are available through alternative investment vehicles such as mutual funds, ETFs, and closed-end funds that provide daily liquidity.

Unlike the name mutual fund would suggest, liquid alternative mutual funds can be very risky.

According to a class action complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, an investor alleged that LJM Preservation and Growth Fund lost most of its value at the beginning of February despite claims in its most recent annual reports to deliver to be able “to deliver solid returns while maintaining risk parameters.”

According to a filing with the SEC, LJM has closed the fund to new investment.

If a broker or brokerage firm fails to adequately disclose the risks associated with an investment, or makes an unsuitable investment recommendation, they may be liable for investment losses through FINRA arbitration.

The White Law Group is investigating the liability that brokerage firms may have for improperly recommending the LJM Preservation and Growth Fund to its clients. For more information on that investigation, see Investor Alert: LJM Preservation and Growth Fund.

