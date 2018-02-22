Anthony Diaz - Securities Fraud Investigation

Anthony Diaz, a Pennsylvania stockbroker, who was barred from the securities industry, has reportedly been ordered to pay more than $4 million in damages ahead of his federal trial on criminal fraud charges.

FINRA ruled that Anthony Diaz must pay damages to 19 former clients, noting he failed to respond to arbitration. The award includes compensatory damages of about $1 million, punitive damages of $2.9 million and attorneys' fees of more than $400,000.

According to a grand jury indictment, Diaz allegedly had clients sign blank documents, then he purportedly falsified their net worth, income and risk tolerance to make it appear they met the suitability requirements of the products. Diaz's criminal trial is scheduled for April.

FINRA claims that Diaz, who was once regarded as one of the nation's top brokers, allegedly earned millions of dollars by pushing high-fee, high-risk alternative investments, such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and equipment leasing partnerships. These types of investments typically offer high broker commissions.

Diaz was reportedly registered with 11 investment firms in 15 years, getting fired from five of them and resigning from another before he was finally barred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to his FINRA BrokerCheck report. Additonally, Diaz has 42 customer complaints listed on his broker report, and complaints are reportedly still coming in.

Last month, a former client alleged that Diaz falsified documents and misled her and her husband, according to a filing. The woman reported about $95,000 in damages.

When brokers abuse client accounts and conduct transactions that violate securities laws, the brokerage firm they are working with may be liable for investment losses. Brokerage firms that fail to monitor the business activities of their employees may be liable for investment losses due to negligent supervision for the misconduct of their employees.

If you are concerned about your investments with Anthony Diaz, the attorneys of The White Law Group may be able to help you recover your losses. For a free consultation with a securities attorney, please call 888-637-5510.

The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida.

For more information on The White Law Group, visit Homepage - White Securities Law.