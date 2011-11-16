Hot Penny Stocks to Watch

went up 53.85% to close at $0.002 with the trading volume of 103.68 million shares.

NeoMedia Technologies, Inc. (OTC:NEOM) went down 27.78% to close at $0.0117 with the trading volume of 46.11 million shares.

AlumiFuel Power Corporation (OTC:AFPW) went down 22.22% to close at $0.0014 with the trading volume of 28.59 million shares.

Genta Incorporated (OTC:GNTA) no change during last trading session to close at $0.0015 with the trading volume of 22.96 million shares.

Universal Detection Technology (OTC:UNDT) went down 33.33% to close at $0.0002 with the trading volume of 15.73 million shares.