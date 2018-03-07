Valeant Remains A Great Short Opportunity After Q4 Earnings

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) released its fourth-quarter earnings this past week. Needless to say, earnings were mixed. Even worse, it gave lower guidance for sales in 2018. The hope then becomes with Valeant's drug products that are soon to launch or have already launched. The problem with those are that there are other competitors that will likely have an impact on sales. With all these issues taken together and many others Valeant remains a great short opportunity.The fourth-quarter earnings were mixed. Valeant stated that it had earned $0.98 cents per share, while analysts predicted $0.96 per share. This metric was a slight beat. On the other hand, revenue came in lower. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.16 billion, which fell short of analysts' expectations of $2.20 billion. Putting aside the mixed earnings, the whole point for a company is to grow earnings not see a decline. Even with these lower expectations, Valeant barely made it out alive with mixed earnings. Why do I say that? That's because in Q4 of 2016 its EPS was $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.40 billion. That means if you were to calculate the drop in EPS year over year it's not rosy at all. There was a year over year decline of EPS (Q4 2016 to Q4 2017) by 23.8%. Calculating the loss year over year in revenue also doesn't paint a pretty picture. The revenue from Q4 2016 to Q4 2017 declined by 10%. As you can see when looking at earnings in terms of how they act year over year they have dropped substantially. The key point here being that since new management took over they have not been able to fix the underlying issues with Valeant.

Valeant still has an underlying debt issue that it can't seem to take care of. It has done its best to bring down its debt, but it just isn't enough. Just this past quarter it was able to bring down its debt by $519 million. In addition, it was able to knock down its debt by $6.7 billion over the past two years. That is great, however this depends on the context of how you view it. Meaning that a reduction in debt of $6.7 billion with minimal debt on the books is bullish. The problem though is that Valeant still owes $30 billion in commitments. A lot of the debt matures in 2020. I just don't see how Valeant can climb out of the hole that it is in. Then consider its debt-to-Ebitda ratio over the past year, which has remained flat. Despite Valeant paying down a lot of its debt, the debt-to-Ebitda ratio has not budged. If the debt-to Ebitda ratio has not budged despite all the debt that was paid down, then I don't see how Valeant can meet its commitments in 2020. Had the debt-to-Ebidta ratio improved then I could get behind the idea of the possibility for it to be able to pay down its debt.

The ability for Valeant to meet its debt obligations in 2020 will highly depend on its pipeline. Unfortunately, there are many issues with respect to this situation as well.For example, Valeant is bullish on Duobrii (combination of retinoid tazarotene, and halobetasol) for psoriasis. Valeant has an FDA decision for this drug in June of 2018. The problem is that even if this drug receives FDA approval, it will have a lot of competition. One major competitor it will have to go up against is Allergan (AGN) with TAZORAC. This will not be an easy beat that's because TAZORAC has been on the market for at least two decades. It has been approved for psoriasis and many other indications. It will not be easy to convince payers and others to switch away from generics and TAZORAC over to Duobrii.

Another drug it is hoping can turn things around for the company is Vyzulta which is already out in the market. That sounds really good. The problem? Well Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) is expected to launch Rhopressa by mid Q2 2018. As soon as that happens, that will likely hinder sales for Vyzulta in some way. Both drugs have been approved to lower elevated levels of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Vyzulta might be slightly better in terms of efficacy and safety, but Rhopressa has an advantage. Given that Rhopressa can be used in combination with current PGA's (Prostaglandin analogs) it has a better advantage in this situation. That is because PGA's are the most commonly prescribed eye drops given to patients with open angle glaucoma. That means Rhopressa has the ability to be given in combination with PGA's. Valeant's drug would actually have to be in direct competition with PGA's.

Then it comes down to what Valeant stated about some of its drugs seeing an increase in competition. For example, it states that 2 of its 10 best selling drugs will face generic competition between the second half of 2018 and 2019. These top-selling drugs that are going to face massive competition are Apriso and Uceris. Apriso treats ulcerative colitis. Uceris treats both Crohn's disease disease and ulcerative colitis.There is another problem. That issue being its largest unit, which is supposed to be its biggest driver of growth, will only see modest growth. This is the Bausch & Lomb business unit. This past year the Bausch & Lomb business unit only grew by 4%. That is not significant growth at all.

The final issue involves the company's R&D department which is non-existent. Prior management had put a focus on acquiring companies, but had nothing really set in terms of R&D. This issue has not been fixed, and this will likely be another problem for Valeant. You don't have to take my word for it. This is all revealed in the company's fourth-quarter earnings. Valeant's branded drug business and its diversified products business both declined by 8% and 12% respectively.If anything was to save Valeant's stock from taking a nosedive it would have been better than expected guidance. Unfortunately, this was not the case which was revealed by the company. It gave guidance that 2018 sales would be between $8.10 billion to $8.30 billion. This was slightly below analysts' expecting sales to come in around $8.34 billion. But setting everything else that has been said aside, Valeant itself has stated that 2018 will be a trough year. Trough year meaning that in 2018 there is an expectation by the company itself that earnings will be lower than expected. Valeant is promising that it will return to growth in 2019. The CEO of Valeant, Joe Papa, maintains that the "turnaround of a lifetime" is still on track despite 2018 being a down year.

If Valeant didn't have to worry enough about all of these other issues, it has a class action lawsuit to deal with. On Wednesday, Valeant noted that it would have to pay $58 million to resolve an issue with a class action lawsuit for buyers for its acne drug Solodyn. These buyers allege that a Valeant owned company delayed the launch of cheaper generic versions of the drug in order to benefit. This is not good at all because it violated the antitrust laws. Now, Valeant must pay $58 million to resolve this issue.The issues mentioned above cause me to lose faith in Valeant's near-term recovery. Management mentioned that 2018 will be a down year in terms of earnings and revenue, which can cause Valeant's stock to tumble as low as $10 per share in the short-term, making it a solid short opportunity. Its stock had tanked 11.41% and 7% in the two days following its last report. Due to bearish indicators and negative sentiment, I expect the stock to tank further. I must emphasize that this is only for the short-term. It is possible that the CEO could turn things around in the following year. We will see how that plays out this year, but for the time being I see the stock heading nowhere but down.

