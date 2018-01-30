Best Performing Gaming Companies Of 2017

2017 has seen gaming platforms enjoy considerable growth. Many of the gaming companies are undergoing a transition from consoles to digital platforms. A majority of gaming companies have enjoyed at least double-digit growth in 2017. Consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) released a report which said that global revenue from video games is expected to reach $93.2bn in 2019. Global distribution for digital games will reach $12.9bn during the same period, it was noted in the report.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Electronic Arts popularly referred to as EA was launched in may 1982. Using most measures in the gaming industry, this is a truly old company. The company has grown in 2017 to become the second largest in market capitalization and revenue in the Americas and Europe. There are several games which EA makes and which are highly rated on online casino rating and other websites.

EA has close to 9,000 employees. Its gross revenue for 2017 surpassed $4.8bn while the profit stood at $1.2bn. In 2017, EA has introduced several Sport titles while companies like stargames have been mostly focusing on the mobile aspect. These developments have not only helped the company grow its revenue by more than 10% in 2017 but promises to boost the company’s growth in 2018.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (TTWO)

TTWO was founded in 1993. It is traded on Nasdaq as TTWO and forms S&P 400. It is a well established multinational publisher and distributor of video games. The company’s 2017 year-to-date (YTD) gain was 124%. According to Goldman Sachs, Take-Two is currently in a ‘sweet spot’ for game releases. In the past year, TTWO has made efforts to monetize existing content such as ‘Red Dead’. New content like ‘Grand TheftAuto’ has been introduced. All these have made the iGaming company enjoy tremendous revenue and profit growth.

In the past year, Take-Two has seen its revenue grow by 25.9%. Revenue reached $1.9bn in the same period. The company’s cash position is very healthy as it stands at $338 million. TTWO’s president, Karl Slatoff said that the company was optimistic and at the same time intrigued about the ‘Nintendo Switch’ which has sold over 5 million switches so far.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Santa Monica, California. After the merger between Vivendi Games and Activision, ATVI was born. It trades on the Nasdaq using the ATVI acronym. The company enjoyed immense growth in 2017 in the market through popular games such as ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Call of Duty’. ATVI has already acquired app games company Kings Digital and this has encouraged it to raid other emerging businesses like eSports.

The company has enjoyed a one-year revenue growth rate of 41.68%. The revenue was $6.988 billion. The net income growth for one year was 8.3% while earning per share (EPS) for the same period was 7.56%.

Bet365

This company which is headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent, England was founded in 2000. The company has more than 3,000 employees and enjoys a customer base of more than 19 million customers spread across 200+ countries. The revenue of the company has grown to reach £2.2 billion. This represents a 38% increase from 2016 fiscal year. Net profit grew to reach £504 million which represents a one-year growth rate of 15%.The introduction of new and exciting games continues to endear the company to customers throughout the world.