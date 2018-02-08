A First Look At U.S. Earnings + 3 Dividend Picks
Dividend Growth Investing, independent research, Long-Term Horizon
Contributor Since 2007
I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life.
In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites.
You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!
Summary
- On Monday, Feb 12 th, I’ll host a free webinar.
- I’ll review the latest earnings reports in the dividend world.
- I’ve identified 3 dividend companies with strong perspectives.
For the past 4 weeks, we have been swamped by earnings reports. On top of it, the market decided to get into another roller coaster ride. This recent volatility makes it very difficult to understand which companies reported good earnings and which deserved a beating. For this reason, I'm hosting a webinar about recent U.S. earnings next Monday at 1pm EST.
The webinar is 100% free, no strings attached. I will also give free stock reports to all attendees.
CLICK HERE TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT
The webinar will be 45-60 minutes long. I'll discuss the market as a whole and tell you where I find value in this over hyped market. I have selected 3 companies I will discuss with you in this webinar. Prepare your questions. I'll also answer them at the end of the presentation! If you can't make it, register anyway and you will be able to watch the webinar in replay.
Cheers,
Mike