Webinar: 3 RRSP Tips + 5 Stocks Ideas
Dividend Growth Investing, independent research, Long-Term Horizon
I started my career in the financial industry back in 2003. I earned several promotions along with a good pile of diplomas. I had lots of fun working with clients in private banking for half a decade, but thought I could do more with my life.
In 2016, I decided to take a leap of faith and left everything behind to travel across North America and Central America with my family. We drove through nine countries and stayed three months in Costa Rica before returning home. This was an eye-opening adventure that led me in 2017 to quit my job in the financial industry and pursue my dream; helping others with their personal finance through my investing websites.
You just found the reason why I quit my suit & tie job!
Summary
- On Wednesday, Feb 21 st , I’ll host a free webinar for Canadian investors.
- We’ll focus on 3 major factors for RRSP investments.
- I’ll share 5 stock ideas on the Canadian Market.
If you are Canadian and invest in a RRSP, this post is for you. We are less than two weeks before the end of the RRSP season, the moment where you can contribute to your RRSP and it counts in your tax report of 2017. As we are currently getting our fair share of market fluctuation, I thought you would be interested in getting my RRSP tips along with my favorite stocks before the RRSP season is over.
For this reason, I’ll be hosting a live webinar this Wednesday, February 21 st at 1pm EST.
In this webinar, I’ll discuss 3 very important factors to consider when you manage your RRSP and I will share 5 stock ideas that I like on the Canadian market. For the record, I think there are lots of great opportunities right now as the Canadian market didn’t jump like Wall Street.
A quick note about the webinar:
You must register with Webinar Ninja to attend. This is completely free and the webinar is free The presentation is about 25-30 minutes There will be a Q&A session of about 25-30 minutes The webinar works on Google Chrome or Safari from a laptop or computer (not compatible with smartphones or tablets) You will get the presentation and stock reports to download for free If you can’t make it on time, there will be a full replay available, but you must register to the webinar to access the replay.
This webinar is free and open to everybody. If you enjoy my work and think it is useful, I’d like you to forward this invitation to your friends. I’m sure they’ll be grateful that you helped them manage their money!
See you there!
