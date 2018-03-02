On February 5, the SP500 experienced a drop of 4% in a day. We ask ourselves the question: is a one-day 4% drop a common occurrence? The table below shows the number of 4% (or more) down days since 1970.
|4% down
|4% down and bullish
|From 1970
|40
|5
On average, a 4% down day occurred each 1.2 years, which is probably not a rare occurrence.
We next counted the number of days when the SP500 dropped 4% or more during a bull market. We defined the bull market as price > 200-Day simple moving average. Since 1970 there have been 5 occurrences, i.e. on average once every 10 years. We don’t know whether this qualifies as a black swan event, but a drop of more than 4% during a bull market is indeed very rare.
The table below shows the dates of such occurrences. It’s interesting to note that before the February 5 event, the last two 4% drops when price> 200-day SMA occurred around the dot-com period.
|Date
|%change
|September 11, 1986
|-4.8
|October 13, 1989
|-6.1
|October 27, 1997
|-6.9
|April 14, 2000
|-5.8
|February 5, 2018
|-4.1
See Full Article Here: Is a 4% Down Day a Black Swan?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.