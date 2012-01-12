Why I'm Short MRGE: Part 1

Full Disclosure: I am short MRGE stock.



"Read not to except, or reject, but to weigh and consider." -Francis Bacon





Here I present a number of reasons why I am short MRGE stock. I’ll post a few more soon.





First, some background on HITECH and Meaningful Use.



The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH) – part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) passed in 2009 – mandates that all health care providers adopt electronic medical records by 2018 (approximately). Over the next few years, providers must achieve “meaningful use” status by both adopting a government certified electronic medical record (NYSE:EMR) software product and demonstrating it is being used in a “meaningful” way (= a checklist of functions as defined by the government). The meaningful use (NASDAQ:MU) mandate is being rolled out over three phases. We are currently in phase one. Phase two is targeted to begin in 2013 (approx.) Government incentives for early adoption in phase 1 exist, but penalties for non-compliance will occur in later stages. In phase one, individual providers who adopt a certified MU product and demonstrate it is being used properly are reimbursed for $44,000 (or $64,000 in some cases). Hospitals may qualify for much more -“millions”- but the actual amount depends on various factors. If a provider fails to achieve MU in later years, then government reimbursement for procedures will be greatly reduced.



Reason 1: A Crowded Market



Health care IT vendors who supply government certified (meaningful use certified) software will be the direct beneficiaries of the HITECH act. To date, MRGE has only two government certified products, one for Radiology (Merge RIS 7.0) and one for Orthopedics (Merge OrthoEMR version 4.0). Legacy products often require substantial overhauls to become compliant. To date, I do not believe any additional MRGE products are anticipated to become certified.



Here’s a link to the government website that lists products that have been given the government’s stamp of approval: http://onc-chpl.force.com/ehrcert/CHPLHome

Competition is intense and the list seems to be rapidly increasing. Note that across the entire spectrum of specialties and offerings there are already hundreds of vendors with more than a thousand certified products.



As far as Radiology goes, in addition to MRGE, there are already many other vendors with certified radiology offerings. Here are a few that are listed on the site mentioned above.



1.) Advanced Data Systems Corporation’s “Medics DocAssistant”

2.) Carestream Health’s “Vue RIS”

3.) Corepoint Health’s “Corepoint Integration Engine”

4.) GE’s “Centricity RIS-IC”

5.) MagView’s “MagView”

6.) MedInformatix’s “MedInformatix RIS”

7.) RamSoft Inc.’s “RamSoft PowerServer”

8.) StreamlineMD’s “StreamlineMD”

9.) Zotec Partners’ “Electronic Billing Center (EBC) Radiology Information System”



The same can be said about Orthopedics certified offerings. According to the same website, here are a few:



1.) Athenahealth’s “AthenaClinicals”

2.) ChartLogic’s “Charlogic EMR”

3.) Phoenix Ortho’s “Phoenix Ortho EMR”

4.) Neusoft Technologies’s “NueMD EHR”

5.) eClinicalWorks’ “eClinical Works”

6.) Allscripts – numerous certified offerings

7.) ADP’s “ADP AdvancedMD EHR”

8.) Greenway Medical Technologies’s “Primesuite”

9.) AllegianceMD’s “Veracity”



Reason 2: Meaningful Use Adoption Will Likely Be Slower Than Expected. Many will Defer.



To date, there has been a reasonable amount of Meaningful Use (MU) product adoption, but I believe the preliminary numbers are likely to be front-loaded as tech savvy physicians/ practices have been much more quick to adopt. Who remain are the less tech savvy physicians who are still confused about the whole MU process and its requirements. Adding to the confusion is the wide array of certified products available. From a more typical physician’s point of view, getting up to speed on how to actually get MU stage 1 approved, selecting a suitable product, installing that product, training all the docs and employees at the facility and considering all the disruptions in the normal workflow seems like a difficult and painful process all for the $44,000 reimbursement that will be received in a few installments over 4-5 years. I don’t dispute the carrot, but I don’t think there will be a widespread rush to get it, if at all, at this point in time.



In addition, we are only in Stage 1 and the requirements for Stages 2 and 3 have yet to be determined. (Indeed, they are much disputed by policymakers and healthcare professionals and organizations.) It would seem that many physicians will simply wait for Stage 2 to be defined and rolled out and attempt to get compliant then. Sitting still for a year or two seems to be the easiest thing to do.



As far as MU revenue contribution for 2012 goes, here’s a rough estimate. a.) assume that each software license (with various ancillary implementation costs) runs about $8,000, b.) assume half of the addressable market (loosely defined here as number physicians in each specialty area) adopts a certified EMR product in 2012, and 3.) MRGE captures 5% of the adopters in radiology and Orthopedics. According to the recent MRGE presentation there are about 27,000 radiologists and 20,000 orthopedic specialists. 47,000 docs x 0.5 adoption rate x 0.05 of the market x $8,000 per license = $9.4 million revenue contribution in 2012.



I will return to this $9.4 million revenue contribution estimate figure later, but for now please keep in mind that the total dollar amount of revenue growth from 2011 to 2012 is expected to be about $59 million. (2012 guidance midpoint of $294 million minus about $235 million for 2011 )



Reason 3: Image Interoperability Not Currently Part of Any MU Stage Requirements: Limited Demand



The company’s primary focus is on medical image sharing and medical image attachment to a patient’s overall electronic record. Currently, medical images are not part of a patient’s EMR. MRGE’s I-connect product stack is marketed as allowing for universal sharing and incorporation of images regardless of their origin. (A Google search for “Radiology Universal Viewer” produces a few other competitors who also have universal viewer offerings.) Existing traditional image viewers in use are pretty good. They, too, allow for remote access (i.e. off site, at home, etc.) just like I-connect.



The issue is that image incorporation or similar transfer functions are not currently required to achieve MU status; they are not part of the current government mandate. Without such requirements, I believe future demand for I-connect will be limited to a handful of large, tech savvy, non-financially strapped healthcare providers that have multiple, disparate technologies and or facilities, similar to many of the 30 or so existing I-connect clients.



Furthermore, the requirements for MU stage 2 and MU stage 3 are not currently defined. Any claims about future functional requirements are merely speculative. Widespread adoption of interoperability technology will likely need to be forced. After all, it does cost money and research - my own channel checks and interviews over the past few months - indicates that hospitals are now doing only the bare minimum to meet MU requirements. Incorporating medical images is not part of these efforts. At this point, there is no government payment incentive to adopt I-connect. MRGE has about 30 I-connect deals so far, I believe, and none of these buyers adopted I-connect for MU stage 1 compliance reasons.



As a side note, it is worth mentioning that there is also substantial pushback by healthcare organizations such as the American Hospital Association (AHA) regarding the government’s meaningful use timeline and criteria. There is growing concern that the timeline is simply too ambitious and not achievable. While stemming from good intentions of leveraging all the benefits of IT in the healthcare space, essentially MU has been created and crammed down by the government without sufficient input and thought. It is not a coincidence that original timelines have recently been extended: http://www.informationweek.com/news/healthcare/EMR/232200656

Let me be clear. Of course I believe that from a quality of care point of view, interoperability/ image sharing is beneficial. My stance though is that it will not be adopted via I-connect as rapidly as is priced into this stock. I believe the same about adoption rates of MU EMRs. See Reason 2.



On the Q2 recent conference call, Management said that a good revenue number to think about for I-connect (Access + Share) was $500,000 or below per deal.



Back of the envelope FY 2012 I-connect revenue contribution estimate: aggressively assume that MRGE signs 40 I-connect deals next year or about 10 per quarter. 40 I-connect deals x $0.5 million ASP per deal = $20 million revenue contribution from I-connect. I qualify this as aggressive because I believe the rapid early adopters who already had relationships with MRGE – the “low hanging fruit” if you will – have probably already signed on.



We will return to this $20 million estimated revenue contribution later in the summary.



Reason 4: The Rollout of ICD-10 Will Likely Constrain MU Spending and Resources



Health care providers and their IT departments are distracted by another, more immediate and financially threating issue than achieving MU1 status: the upgrade and rollout of ICD-10 from ICD-9. ICD-10 is the new coding measure that providers must adopt by October 1, 2013 to ensure proper reimbursement amounts from the government. A lack of full adoption means that reimbursement amounts will decline. See link below for the American Medical Association:

http://www.ama-assn.org/ama/pub/physician-resources/solutions-managing-your-practice/coding-billing-insurance/hipaahealth-insurance-portability-accountability-act/transaction-code-set-standards/icd10-code-set.page



And for the Department of Health and Human Services: http://www.hrsa.gov/healthit/icd10/#icd9

As it now stands, not being MU compliant for the next few years will not result in payment adjustments (reduced reimbursements) until 2015: https://www.cms.gov/EHRIncentivePrograms/Downloads/EHRIncentProgtimeline508V1.pdf

Not being ICD-10 compliant by October 1, 2013 will result in erosion of a provider’s existing revenue stream via reduced reimbursements commencing on that date. I would think that ICD-10 compliance is more of an immediate concern.



Furthermore, the new code is very detailed, much more so than ICD-9. IT issues aside, training doctors and administrators to properly use this new coding language in a way that ensures full reimbursement will require substantial resources, leaving much less time and money for MU considerations. See the American Medical Association’s adoption timeline and suggestions for the ICD-10 transition: http://www.ama-assn.org/ama1/pub/upload/mm/399/icd10-timeline-fact-sheet.pdf

All of this creates additional headwinds for discretionary Stage 1 MU and I-connect spending.



Reason 5: Questionable Acquisition Standards

On August 5, 2011, MRGE completed its acquisition of Ophthalmic Imaging Systems (NYSE:OIS) for about $30 million.



OIS was publicly traded and had the following reported financial metrics for 2008, 2009, and 2010, respectively: (amounts in $ millions)

Revenue: 12.5, 13.6, and 18.6

EBITDA: (1.4), (6.1), and (2.5) Yes, negative EBITDA figures.

Net income: (3.4), (7.0), and (2.4)

CFO: (0.7), (0.1), and (3.3)

FCF: (2.6), (0.2), and (3.5)

The OIS acquisition will increase MRGE’s top line by simple addition of the purchased revenue stream, but by historical standards, everything below the revenue line quickly goes negative. OIS hasn’t recently been a profitable business by any measure and it consumes cash. It goes without saying that MRGE will need to achieve substantial synergies and or overhaul the OIS business in order for this $30 million acquisition to not negatively impact shareholder value.

I think MRGE is too fixated on top line growth at the cost of what goes on beneath it. Just because the top line grows does not mean EPS, CFO/share and FCF/share grow at a commensurate rate. Growth needs to be framed in terms of its overall effect on a per share basis. You can always easily buy and grow revenue via acquisition. Increasing EPS and FCF/share, etc. - performing a deal that is accretive to shareholders - is the tricky part. And at some point investors do start to care about traditional measures of value such GAAP reported EPS, CFO/share, FCF/share and actual EBITDA, and the roll-up game ends.

While I’m on the topic of OIS, Management estimates that it will contribute about $14 million to revenue in 2012. I use this number again in the summary post.