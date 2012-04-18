Warren Buffett Diagnosed With Stage 1 Prostate Cancer-WSJ

In very sad news Warren Buffett wrote to shareholders that he has been recently diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer. Fortunately the outlook looks good and we certainly wish the best for him. In the much smaller matter of how it impacts his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), I believe that Buffett has put a tremendous amount of energy and effort into picking a successor and I trust his judgment. Nobody will be the next Buffett but if I were to have someone try and pick the closest thing to it, I'd want Warren to be doing it as he has.

http://blogs.wsj.com/deals/2012/04/17/warren-buffet-diagnosed-with-stage-1-prostate-cancer/

Disclosure: I am long BRK.B.