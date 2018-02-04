Don't Call Me Jonah

After a few years of exile from the markets due to life circumstance, I found myself on Friday mid-day transferring funds into my investment account for the first time in 2 years. The day opened lower and it showed signs of perking back up. This was not to be as the bottom dropped out after 3pm and we closed down broadly, eliminating more than half the gains YTD so far.

I began accumulating in my 401K last year at an accelerated pace (employer matches 4%, I allocated about 5x that pre-tax) to try and make up some of my lost ground. I am happy overall with my 2017 results taking into account I did not start allocating in earnest until mid-year and managed ~13% return. I adjust my 401k fund allocation every two weeks to account for recent market activity and continue to do so.

When I try to teach Stock Market Fundamentals to those who ask me to, I start off with a few rules which are immutable:

Rule #1) You Got To Be In It To Win It

From 2015-2017 was tough for me because I had to mostly sell out of everything. Not fun. Also not fun watching the market continue to go up and know every day I was missing out on gains I was in position to make otherwise. Its hard for me to even read market news or analysis when all I can think about is how I AM NOT IN IT.

Harder still for those who find themselves stuck on the sidelines, waiting, for The Spirit to move them and bless their jumping in and getting into The Big Game. If you wait, you will always be waiting. There is never a "good time". If the market is in decline there is the theory you should wait until the market is in advance. If the market is in advance, you should wait until a dip. If everything is going cheery-daisy, wait until blood in the streets. The common thread here being -- if you are inclined to wait, you will be waiting for The Resurrection.

Teddy Roosevelt's oft-quoted sentiment is appropriate here: "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."

No time is the right time and conversely every time is the wrong time to re-enter the market. Snapshot this moment and we could go to any down weekend in the last two years and someone coming back from forced hiatus may have looked to be insane to get in at "THESE VALUATIONS" this "MARKET PE" this "ECONOMIC OUTLOOK". It is always the same and will always be the same.

In my case I was not trying to market time -- I just happened to finally get the necessary funds to wade back into the waters. I would tell anyone else to do the same. If the market drops tomorrow, just don't call me Jonah.

Rule #2) You can love The Market, but The Market does not care about you.

I preface by saying most experienced market hands will know that is a toned down Rated G version of the oft quoted phrase, but the truth in it is self evident.

The Market is the sum collection of all of the moving parts not only of The Stock Market, but The Economy and in general terms all human activity. The News moves The Market but The Market also moves The News. All moves under the auspices of the Central Bankers, and there is no Central God to pray to except The Market itself.

You can WANT for a thing to happen, you can PRAY for a thing to happen, but you should never EXPECT for a thing to happen.

The Market seems to exist if only to sarcastically and vindictively confound.

This quote by Martin Zweig sums this up well: "Big money is made in the stock market by being on the right side of the major moves. The idea is to get in harmony with the market. It's suicidal to fight trends. They have a higher probability of continuing than not." And, "The trend is your friend."



Rule #3) Never ever sell. Or, in other words, Do Not try to Market Time.

This is in a way a re-iteration of both Rules #1 and #2. Those who wait will keep waiting, those who try and trade versus what they think or hope the market will do will guess wrong at least 50% of the time.

Every single person who would have sold in the last 8 years assuming we were at a Market Top and destined for a 20% or more correction HAS BEEN WRONG. Every single person who waited to get in the game for "the perfect opportunity" to get in has been just as wrong.

Zweig again, "One of the frustrating things for people who miss the first rally in a bull market is that they wait for the big correction, and it never comes. The market just keeps climbing and climbing."



We are well past the first rally, but only hindsight will tell us when the last one of this cycle came. And by then it will be too late on all sides. Keep calm and carry on.