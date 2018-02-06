Sharebuilder Is Dead -- Long Live MotifInvesting

My original real-life mentor in stock investing, aside from my Father, was my 8th Grade Social Studies teacher. My memory fails me so I cannot remember his name anymore but in his class we participated in a statewide "Stock Market Challenge" where we had 1,000,000 of fake funds to work with and competed against teams from all over the state to see who could win.



The most important thing my teacher taught us about was what at the time was called "DRIP" investing. DRIP=Dividend Re-Investment Programs. At the time most blue-chip dividend yielding companies had programs where you could sign up and after an initial deposit (usually about $500) they would give you the number of shares that would buy, set you up with a regular fund allocation from your bank account, and when your shares accumulated dividends they would be automatically reinvested without a fee. The examples he showed us at the time was if we had set up DRIP accounts with Coca-Cola (KO) or McDonalds (MCD) at the relative time of our birth, circa 1980, how our accounts would have grown in that time period.

At this time (1993-94) you would have had to set up individual accounts with each of the companies you would like to do this with, and in most cases, had a minimum quarterly fund allocation to keep the account active.

SHAREBUILDER launched in the late 1990's-early 2000's as the very elegant solution to make this kind of investing process much more universal and streamlined. NOW you could invest your funds with Sharebuilder, buy what you would like within the terms of service and turn on all your individual stocks to DRIP without having to have separate accounts with each company. ALSO you could carry out normal trading, including margin trading, with Sharebuilder. I was an early adopter of this model of investing and had been using it for many years up until I had to sell almost all of my holdings in early 2015.

Coming back to my accounts to pick up where I left off just last weekend I found that not only has SHAREBUILDER been completely erased from CapitalOne Investing's entire promotion (to be honest this happened before I left and made me insanely sad), but that my account was slated to sale to E*Trade by the end of 2018. NO LONGER was the previous "Subscription" model I had used to purchase "free" trades available ($12 a month for 12 free Tuesday Market Trades) but added uncertainty as to whether DRIP would be carried on once the account moved to E*Trade.

Previously in 2014 I had discovered MOTIF INVESTING and was intrigued by the concept and only did not move wholeheartedly to it because the DRIP concept was not incorporated into their model. Their main structure is this -- you can buy up to 30 stocks at a time, in fractional quantities (another Sharebuilder attribute), for a single fee. $9.95 per 30. A very very good deal, except for DRIP. So at the time I did not migrate my accounts to MOTIF although I did use their site to promote some of my investment thesis'.

Starting from scratch NOW, with the overhang and uncertainty and the almost in all ways death of the Sharebuilder model, I am publicly stating that any prior advice or encouragement or prophetizing I did for the Sharebuilder Model is now over. I am wholeheartedly stating that ANYONE who is interested in following my trading ideas and strategies -- even in the instance that I am limiting myself to purchasing only ~6 different individual securities at this point and for the forseeable future -- either migrate existing accounts or set up their new accounts with MOTIF INVESTING.

When I followed my previous investing strategy using Sharebuilder I built a portfolio that, at it's largest breadth, held 169 individual stocks and ETF's. That would have cost a fortune in transaction fees alone using any of the Non-Sharebuilder models that were existent in the early 2000's. Currently now, so far as I am aware, there are two competitors where a large number of fractional shares of stocks can be purchased for low rates -- MOTIF and FOLIO INVESTING*. I have taken a look at the Folio Investing site and have no qualitative issues to take against it but MOTIF works for me especially because I like the Motif promotion tool that I can use here and elsewhere to publicize my (rather simplistic) investment portfolio.

From now on, anyone who previously took my advice to set up accounts or follow my ideas using Sharebuilder should research either MOTIF, Folio Investing, or any of the other available options (conventional ones being E*Trade, Charles Schwab, etc etc) and determine for themselves what works best for their circumstance.

TO finalize -- I have NO financial incentive whatsoever to promote MOTIF over FOLIO or any of the other potential sites. And if in the future E*Trade resurrects the Sharebuilder model in it's classic sense (same fee structure, etc) that existed before CapitalOne purchased Sharebuilder from ING then I might consider returning. But at this time MOTIF works best for me and gets my "Michael Bernard Seal of Approval".

*(I originally mistook Folio Investing for VectorVest as notated in the comments)