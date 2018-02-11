Micro Investing

A few years ago a friend mentioned to me ACORNS, an app that allows saving and investing the round-up of each debit card transaction. At the time I was living so hand-to-mouth even that amount seemed like it was probably too much for me to expend, and I regret it deeply now.

Not only do I now suspect I could have survived investing such small amounts but it would have been a perfect bridge during the time period when I was out of the market entirely. At least I could have enjoyed SOME upside during my 2015-2017 absense!

Now ACORNS fits a very important tool niche in my overall investment strategy: Since MOTIF only allows for investments with a minimum dollar amount of $300 at a time, I need somewhere to "stash" funds for a paycheck or two and not be compelled to spend them in the interim. Why not get a little bit of market action in the meantime? There are no fee barriers inhibiting moving chunks of a few hundred dollars at a time in and out of ACORNS so this is a very elegant solution for the current situation.

Additionally I like the accessibility of ACORNS and it's appeal to members of the millennial generation -- the core of my family and friend target audience -- who may be entering the world of stock investing for the very first time. The smaller the barrier to entry, the smaller the minimum investment, the more likely they are to give it a go for the very first time.

Once an ACORNS account is set up and funded a user can choose the investment strategy. These are all comprised of low-fee Vanguard funds and run the gamut between "Conservative" to "Aggressive". Currently I am set to Aggressive which consists of 10% VNQ (VNQ) REIT ETF, 10% VWO (VWO) FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, 40% VOO (VOO) S&P500 ETF, 20% VB (VB) Small Companies ETF, and 20% VEA (VEA) International Large Companies ETF.

In addition to adding to your ACORNS using round-ups, users have the choice to set reoccurring deposits on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. One-time deposits are also possible and a few retailers will deposit funds into user accounts if they buy their products. There are more than a few of these!

The app and website are both very well designed and in addition to the functionality ACORNS comes with a resource called "Grow" which are finance related articles geared toward those who are engaging with investing and personal finance for the first time.

There are a few competitors for ACORNS -- STASH being one -- but I found ACORNS to be immediately to my liking and failed to find any additional usability on STASH that I found lacking on ACORNS (primarily, the ability to adjust the percentages on the investments -- I like the mix for the aggressive group but would have preferred for a way higher percentage on VNQ for example since I have no exposure to this via my MOTIF).

In addition to "staging" funds for investments into MOTIF I plan to utilize my ACORNS account to stage funds once my IRAs have been completely funded for this tax year so that I can deposit those funds into my IRAs next January.

While I have found at least three individual use cases for ACORNS as a rather sophisticated investor, ACORNS is truly targeted for the newly interested neophyte and the simplicity of use, low start up costs and ability to run almost fully autonomously in the background of every day life make it a great tool for those who would like to try out stock/bond investing for the very first time.

It was my mistake almost two years ago to ignore ACORNS. I certainly give ACORNS the "Michael Bernard Seal of Approval" and encourage almost anyone to give it a try.

