The list of stocks that make up my Universe of Coverage.

The Pretty 30 are the individual stocks I am currently accumulating as part of my Secondary Strategy. It is my goal to provide focus articles on each of these Top 30 by the end of Q1 2018.

Pretty 30 metrics and calculations as of 3/24/2018.

A second look at the same above graph, with colors to help see important indicators (as of March 24, 2018)

This second group is comprised of the components of my Value SuperScreen -- a metric based approach trying to achieve a blended Growth/Value oriented portfolio. (metrics and calculations as of 5/6/2018)

Ticker Div Yield PEG mPEG P/S P/B P/FCF DCF Fair value EE 2.43% 1.08 0.82 2.43 1.95 9.71 95.75 (+43%) PAA 4.93% 0.7 0.93 0.65 2.04 6.84 26.38 (+8%) RCL 2.24% 0.96 0.6 2.58 2.14 7.64 143.22 (+25%) WLKP 6.62% 1.28 1 0.62 1.37 1.74 19.59 (-14%) CBANz 1.19% 1.91 2.15 3.01 1.57 11.15 21.47 (+22%) DQI 0 0.91 N/A 1.67 1.48 7.88 100.28 (+47%) KRAI 0 0.86 N/A 0.73 2.22 6.07 -7.32 (N/A) MUI 0 0.19 N/A 2.06 2.14 7.53 91.20 (+41%) AFL* 2.32% 1.09 1.41 1.61 1.44 7.14 59.16 (+29%) CNC 0 1.34 x 0.40 2.62 11.10

KLIC 0 1.01 x 1.91 1.85 12.98

ESRX 0 0.66 N/A 0.42 2.14 7.51 54.75 (-24%) TPH 0 0.42 x 0.80 1.23 9.26

IX 2.78% 0.99 0.74 0.89 0.95 8.59 183.70 (+50%) MATX 2.56% 1.6 2.12 0.63 1.95 6.45 16.93 (-84%) WD 1.83% 1.24

2.47 1.99 2.95

TOLz 1.01% 0.64 0.87 1.05 1.52 12.14 61.58 (+29%) DFS 1.98% 0.91 1.09 2.51 2.44 5.35 79.77 (+11%) DXC 0.71% 0.95 9.11 1.44 2.27 12.26 -1.62 (N/A) ED 3.61% 1.06 0.56 2.05 1.57 11.31 191.13 (+59%) MPC 2.39% 0.77 1.93 0.47 2.44 4.48 54.47 (-41%) PBF 3.05% 0.25 0.89 0.2 1.86 7.08 49.85 (+21%)

This third group are what I refer to as my "Shuttle Squad" -- Some of these will be replacing some of the Pretty 30 or Value SuperScreen over time as individual metrics or thesis develop.

The first seven (COG - TJX) are previous holdings which meet the standards for the Pretty 30 Portfolio and would be considered a part of the portfolio in situations where a person is not constrained to a 30 or less portfolio. For example, on Motif Investing a "Motif" is limited to 30 or less holdings -- thus why these were initially excluded. On the other hand, on Folio Investing (where I also have an account) a "Folio" can have up to 100 individual holdings so the Pretty 30 portfolio is unconstrained and includes those 7 and several more from the below list.

From PUK through SAFT are components of the Universe which met 3 of the 4 Value SuperScreen hurdle criteria.

From MKSI - SDLP are things which I have come across that either meet or are near meeting the Pretty 30/VSS criteria. My intention is to dig deeper into the investment thesis of each over the course of time and decide whether to add them to either portfolio or remove them from the universe all together.

Tickers denoted with a "*" represent a previous holding during 2009-2015 that I intend to at least replace what I was forced to sell in Q1 2015 irrespective of their meeting the Pretty 30/VSS portfolio compositional standards.

All of the below numbers were based on pre-market open 3/2/2018, except where noted.

SHUTTLE SQUAD Div Yield ARS PEG mPEG DCF Fair Value EV/Share COG* 0.99% 2.1 0.73 -2.1 CP* 1.01% 2.1 1.14 0.9 BRK.B* 0.00% 2.2 1.3 x CNI* 1.90% 2.7 1.71 0.93 WWE* 1.28% 2.1 1.82 1.43 INTC* 2.32% 2.3 1.83 1.54 TJX* 1.52% 1.8 1.91 1.6 PUK 1.43% 1 1.93 1.75 EGBNz 0.00% 1.4 1.58 x 48.84 (-30%) BOFII 0.00% 1.6 1.83 x 32.39 (-22%) 40.32 (+2%) FANGI 0.00% 1.8 0.48 x 120.39 (-6%) 141.69 (+10%) ILG 2.08% 1.8 1.68 x PAG 2.82% 1.8 1.48 0.99 MPAA 0.00% 2 0.67 x NUE 2.25% 2.1 1.12 1.31 IVZ 3.56% 2.2 0.84 1.02 MS 1.84% 2.3 0.7 2.02 GS 1.14% 2.6 0.55 PFSIz 0.00% 2.6 0.73 X 28.70 (+17%) ENBL 9.16% 2.6 1.94 HOG 3.26% 2.7 1.62 KNOP 10.35% 2.7 1.81 NSIT 0.00% 2.7 1.88 x LM 2.81% 2.8 1.33 SAN* 3.06% 3 1.25 KS 1.15% 3 1.53 KSS 3.33% 2.5 2.01 SAFT 4.47% 4 1.15 MKSII 0.59% 1.3 1.45 1.3 72.96 (-59%) 119.47 (+3%) NTRI 2.28% 1.4 1.11 0.84 ANW 3.48% 1.5 0.56 -2.25 HDBz 0.52% 1.5 1.16 1.31 61.55 (-59%) UNHz 1.32% 1.5 1.54 1.6 90.97 (-150%) WALz 0.00% 1.5 1.57 x 45.62 (-33%) SLM 0.00% 1.6 0.68 x BX 10.13% 1.6 1.59 0.55 AMT 2.01% 1.7 1.91 3.85 LNTH 0.00% 1.8 0.79 x RTN 1.49% 1.8 1.28 3.15 HD 2.26% 1.8 1.69 1.49 MT 0.00% 1.9 0.68 x LOW 1.83% 1.9 1.25 1.19 WB 0.00% 1.9 1.97 x STLD 1.56% 2 0.69 1.33 FDX 0.81% 2 1.65 1.61 GD 1.08% 2 1.86 2.61 TSCz 0.00% 2 1.99 x 25.74 (+4%) TEP 9.67% 2.1 0.82 0.28 OZRKz 1.46% 2.1 1.16 1.04 54.12 (+4%) BLK 2.15% 2.1 1.4 1.89 BA 1.89% 2.1 1.94 1.78 FMX 1.46% 2.2 1.31 1.11 FAST 2.76% 2.2 1.86 KMI* 3.06% 2.2 1.64 -1.23 EGRX 0.00% 2.3 0.6 x DIS 1.63% 2.3 1.65 1.72 BUD 3.81% 2.3 1.75 2.02 SMG 2.36% 2.3 1.96 1.65 EXEL 0.00% 2.3 1.14 x LPLA 1.56% 2.4 0.73 1.56 CPRTI 0.00% 2.4 1.52 x 21.47 (-132%) 51.25 (+3%) TD 3.31% 2.4 1.85 1.53 GLW* 2.50% 2.4 1.93 -6.78 AEM 1.16% 2.5 1.32 GAIN 7.84% 2.6 0.94 TROW 2.50% 2.6 1.15 LB 4.87% 2.6 1.81 DPS 2.00% 2.7 1.75 PSMT 0.89% 2.7 1.81 BBY 1.88% 2.8 1.05 XOM 4.07% 2.8 1.1 DKS 2.81% 2.8 1.45 WSTG 4.74% N/A 0.48 SCCO* 2.21% 3.3 1.29 GPS 2.90% 3 1.58 FF 1.99% 2 2 x NOC 1.26% 2 2.13 HII 1.09% 2.6 2.03 X 0.43% 2.2 2.1 MCD 2.59% 2 2.17 SBCFz 0.00% 2 2.67 21.70 (-29%) SIVBz 0.00% 2 2.85 165.54 (-59%) ODP 3.80% 3 1.08 SHG 1.47% 3 1.51 HNP 6.78% 3.5 1.76 WPP 4.05% 3.5 0.95 SDLP 12.27% 5 1.38 SRE* 3.23% 2 2.25 2.07 RDS.A* 6.00% 1.6 2.48 x SLRC* 7.84% 1.6 2.51 0.97 NOK* 3.24% 2.6 2.52 -1.57 VZ* 4.85% 2.6 2.53 HRZN* 11.31% 3.1 2.55 FL* 3.15% 2.1 2.57 1.51 MMM* 2.29% 2.6 2.61 MSFT* 1.78% 1.8 2.61 2.11 V* 0.68% 1.8 2.66 2.81 PBI* 5.92% 2.2 2.67 x KHC* 3.71% 1.9 2.82 1.53 GE* 3.33% 2.7 2.86 TMO* 0.32% 1.5 2.99 2.83 GRMN* 3.47% 3.2 3.03 JNJ* 2.50% 2.4 3.19 2.43 KCAP* 32.15% 3 3.34 ENIA* 1.98% 2.4 3.51 x HON* 1.97% 1.9 3.75 3.07 DUK* 4.66% 2.9 4.99 OCSL* 7.56% 2.6 6.08 DWDP* 2.15% 1.8 8.18 x BKCC* 12.16% 2.5 8.33 WY* 3.60% 2.1 8.49 4.88 GOLD* 2.37% 2.2 12.97 3.17 SO* 5.32% 3.2 36.16 SKM* 0.91% 1 64.15 0.98 NAT* 15.93% 3.3 -1.26 COP* 2.11% 2 -1.44 E* 7.24% 2.5 -5.09 BP* 6.07% 2.5 -7.91 OZM* 10.04% 2.7 N/A CTB* 1.37% 2.2 N/A TWO* 12.01% 1.9 N/A KYN* 10.04% 3 N/A BPT* 21.96% 4 N/A PRTA* 0.00% 1.7 N/A x TYG* 9.41% 1 N/A EBTCz 1.66% N/A 2.21 1.82 CNBKAz 0.62% N/A 2.47 1.01 XIN* 6.51% N/A N/A DHY* 8.99% N/A N/A PSO^* 4.64% 4 N/A SDRL^* 0.00% 4 N/A x FRO^* 13.27% 3.1 1.17 SHLD^ 0.00% 4 N/A x HLF^* 0.00% 2 N/A x PRI^ 1.00% 3 1.15 FB^ 0 1.8 0.96 DB^ 0.84% 3 9.46 CS^ 4.20% 1 0.52 LC^ 0.00% 2.4 N/A x

*Previous Long Holding, 2009-2015 zPassed Zweig Screen at inclusion ^Current Short Thesis I=component of the IBD 50 at inclusion