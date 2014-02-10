Technical Look At SPY And INDU Short-Term To Long-Term

DON'T FEED THE PIG! EAT IT!

Our market is based off of technical trading and we feel proper planning is the key. If the Dow drops we know most stocks will. If the Dow goes up so do most stocks. Below we will chart out the SPY starting with the 15 min. all the way up to monthly. We hope our outlook helps with your planning.

SPY 15 Min Chart

Looking at the spy 15 min chart shows several key trade area and next steps. As you can see we have two upper gaps and one lower gap. The RSI is over bought and the MACD has crossed to the down side. We have a lower gap at $175.50 area that may be the target for a dip at the beginning of this week. Huge 4-day move of 6.00. We now feel it is time for a little pull back with a potential fill of the 177.50 fill. This dip will fill the gap and reset RSI before we move higher and will plan that out on the next chart.

SPY Daily Out Look

The daily on the SPY is looking good for more upside but as you can see the pivot has stopped the breakout. Just above the pivot we have the 50day and the middle bollie which will be a tough nut to crack. MACD is ready to cross up and the RSI is heading up nicely. Daily is for sure in an uptrend but does need a break after such a short-term massive move. This is why we are targeting the gap at 177.55 for a pull back before we race up and close the two upper gaps at 183 and 184 area.

SPY Weekly Outlook

The weekly SPY chart is screaming save the day please. As you can see the MACD has crossed to the downside is in a new trend, but the middle bollinger band is acting as support and the RSI has turned back up. This is a case of bulls vs. bears. Who will win? Well we need to look at the SPY monthly and the Dow monthly and the winner will be obvious.

SPY Monthly

The SPY monthly portrays who will win the bull and bear case. If you look at the RSI it has been over bought since 2013. Notice the candles have it hit double top. Now the all-important MACD has started to roll over and the MACD bars are declining. The top is in. Notice the last candle and the downtrend line; we are heading up to the trend line, which will be our 183 on the daily chart where the gap is. From there we will be heading down again to test the pivot.

INDU Monthly

Using the DOW chart will validate our theory and technical layout. This is the DOW monthly and we want you to take note of several features that will play a key roll in the bounce and the drop. The RSI group on the left show 3 mountain peaks and the one on the right is making the third peak to match the left side. Then look what happens after we peak the third time. Now look at the MACD cross on the left side and see the roll over after the cross. The right side is getting closer and closer to the rollover. Looking at the last candle you can see we are trying to bounce off the pivot, which supports the SPY bounce.