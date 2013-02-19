3 OTC Stocks Which Could Get Promoted In March

Research is the name of the game when looking to get into the next best penny stocks before they start their runs. The guys at AimHighProfits called the crash of Green Innovations Ltd. (OTCPK:GNIN) as well as the beginning where traders had a chance to book up to 458% if they caught Tuesday's peak.

They are one of the few penny stock newsletters that take a realistic approach to targeting the best from the mess of pump and dumps out there in search of quality penny stock picks and reliable information to act upon.

A few of the OTC listed companies that are looking attractive as we enter into March for some possible runs are:

Appiphany Technologies Holdings Corp. (OTCPK:APHD)

Pitooey!, Inc. (PTOO)

Game Plan Holdings, Inc (OTC:GPLH)

Appiphany Technologies (APHD) is a digital media corporation, specializing in advanced mobile device applications whose corporate vision is to be a market leader as a technology entertainment company that blends the physical and virtual worlds with each product.

Pre-development is under way and the company expects to launch MMA Animals mobile games for the Apple iPhone, iPod and iPad in Q2 of 2013.

APHD stock is currently priced at $0.20.

Pitooey!, Inc. (PTOO) is a complete digital marketing agency that leverages its proprietary technology to assist companies in establishing and expanding their presence on the Internet.

Pitooey!™ offers businesses a comprehensive set of tools including social media management and marketing, mobile development and optimization, and highly engaging messaging campaigns.

PTOO stock is currently priced at $1.30.

Game Plan Holdings, Inc. (GPLH), a development stage company, doing business as Hazzsports.com, Totalscout.com, and CheckinSave.com, owns and operates three social networking Websites.

On February 7, 2013, Game Plan Holdings and Sportingblood Nutrition LLC entered into an intellectual property purchase agreement for the acquisition of all right, title and interest in the Sporting Blood trademark and certain product formulations.

Sporting Blood is a vitamin and nutritional supplements company whose corporate mission is to provide safe, reliable products that have been tested for integrity and quality.

GPLH stock is currently priced at $0.18.

All three of these are candidates to see some promotional activity in the coming weeks/months where detailed information can be found here.

While other penny stock newsletters providers may promise their subscribers the world without ever even coming close to a snow globe, AimHighProfits delivers useful, well-researched and highly actionable penny stock intel worth looking into. Regardless, anyone buying into penny stocks should always do their own research, check it, re-check it, and then check it once again.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.