Weekly Chart Review

Using a German word, katastrophe, seems fitting at this time. Despite improving economic data points and earnings in the U.S., we are still at the mercy of the European debt crisis. Last week, I admit, I became enthusiastic by looking at market breadth indicators. The S&P 500 had its worst week in two months this week with a decline of 3.8%. On the positive side, the index did hold above its 50-day moving average as well as the upper end of its range from the Summer. While the week was lousy for the bulls, the S&P 500 and all ten sectors are in neutral territory, so the S&P 500 has worked off its overbought conditions. If the index is able to hold above its 50-day average in the days ahead, we would expect the year to finish off on a positive note.

Investors seem to have been in the holiday spirit last week as one of the standouts was Build-a-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW). Build-A-Bear offers customizable stuffed animals. The interactive experience allows customers to build the stuffed animal online or at any of the more than 400 locations worldwide. The shares were up over 8% for the week.

Another solid performer was Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM). PM has been in our Global Opportunities Portfolio for a while and continues to rank highly on our stock screens. Solid growth in Asia and an attractive 4.20% yield is enough to keep investors interested.

On the downside, foreign financials led the way, dropping more than 7% for the week. Lloyd’s Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) dropped the most, over 13% even though they claim limited exposure to Italian debt. European equities came under pressure as bond yields in Italy and Spain continued to rise, with Spain forced to pay a euro-era record yield just below 7% to sell 10-year debt. The market showed signs of stabilizing on Friday, however, with Spain’s 10-year yield falling 9 basis points to 6.35% and Italy’s 10-year yield declining 8 basis points to 6.62%.

Also on the downside were shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), dropping more than 9% for the week and now is below it’s 200-day moving average. It’s hard to imagine this online retailer’s shares struggling with the holidays around the corner and the recent release of the Kindle Fire, a $199 challenger to the iPad. Momentum stocks have not fared well in this tough market.

Another stock that caught my eye this week is Fusion-io (NYSE:FIO), which IPO’d in June of this year and is up 76% YTD. Fusion-io has over 1,500 customers but Facebook is their largest customer. It can be considered a play on cloud computing. In its June IPO, Fusion-io raised more than $200m, selling over 10 million shares. This week, they announced plans to sell $100m worth of stock in a secondary offering. Interestingly, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, is the Chief Engineer.

Next week is a holiday shortened trading week, although foreign markets will remain open. Despite the lighter volume in the U.S, plenty of damage can still ensue as a result of European situation. Next week, we get earnings from Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ), Deere (NYSE:DE) and Pandora (NYSE:P).

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!