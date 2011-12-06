Battle between CMC and Icahn Continues - Here are Some of the Risks that We Found for CMC

In a battle that has been building, the stand-off between Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) and Carl Icahn continues to escalate with neither showing signs of giving in. Just this morning, Icahn released a statement saying he intends to initiate a tender offer for all CMC shares at $15 per share. The question that now confronts shareholders is whether they should take Icahn up on his offer.

Looking at the 5-year history of the company, here are some of the risk factors that we found:

Recent CEO and CFO changes in Sep-11 and Jun-11, respectively.

CMC announced on 18-Nov-11 that Murray Mclean (Chairman since Aug-08) will be retiring from the board at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Anthony Massaro . Mclean’s departure from the board will be the fifth director departure since Aug-08 relative to a 10-member board.

(Chairman since Aug-08) will be retiring from the board at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Anthony . departure from the board will be the fifth director departure since Aug-08 relative to a 10-member board. Icahn’s intent to nominate 3 members to the board threatens the re-election of 3 current board members at the upcoming annual meeting. CEO Alvarado and soon-to-be Chairman Massaro are among those standing for re-election.

intent to nominate 3 members to the board threatens the re-election of 3 current board members at the upcoming annual meeting. CEO Alvarado and soon-to-be Chairman are among those standing for re-election. CMC has recorded 16 acquisitions since 2007. We could only find terms for 3 transactions, which totaled $445 million, of which $55 million was allocated to goodwill.

The company has shown a history of recurring impairment charges in recent years. From FY09 through FY11 , CMC recorded inventory write-downs of $208 million. From FY07 through FY10 , CMC recorded $45 million of impairment charges related to long-lived assets. Most recently in FY11 , the company recorded an additional $119 million in impairment charges.

Our report for CMC published 22-Jul-11 is linked below.



www.disclosureinsight.com/sites/default/...