Battle between CMC and Icahn Continues - Here are Some of the Risks that We Found for CMC

In a battle that has been building, the stand-off between Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) and Carl Icahn continues to escalate with neither showing signs of giving in. Just this morning, Icahn released a statement saying he intends to initiate a tender offer for all CMC shares at $15 per share. The question that now confronts shareholders is whether they should take Icahn up on his offer.
Looking at the 5-year history of the company, here are some of the risk factors that we found:
- Recent CEO and CFO changes in Sep-11 and Jun-11, respectively.
- CMC announced on 18-Nov-11 that Murray Mclean (Chairman since Aug-08) will be retiring from the board at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by Anthony Massaro. Mclean’s departure from the board will be the fifth director departure since Aug-08 relative to a 10-member board.
- Icahn’s intent to nominate 3 members to the board threatens the re-election of 3 current board members at the upcoming annual meeting. CEO Alvarado and soon-to-be Chairman Massaro are among those standing for re-election.
- CMC has recorded 16 acquisitions since 2007. We could only find terms for 3 transactions, which totaled $445 million, of which $55 million was allocated to goodwill.
- The company has shown a history of recurring impairment charges in recent years. From FY09 through FY11, CMC recorded inventory write-downs of $208 million. From FY07 through FY10, CMC recorded $45 million of impairment charges related to long-lived assets. Most recently in FY11, the company recorded an additional $119 million in impairment charges.
Our report for CMC published 22-Jul-11 is linked below.
