The Most Speculative Stock Suggested By Analysts Today 4/21/2014

4/21/2014: In today news by Wall Street Journal which stated that Analysts from Drexel Hamilton raised MU price target to $50/share, that created a frenzy buying before the market open. Yet, from the DRAMeXchange website, most memory (DRAM and NAND, and SSD) prices are trending downward as most other analysts predicted a while ago. This trending is predicted to be continuing over the next 2 quarters minimum, it is not clear how Drexel Hamilton has so much insight to the memory market and there are so many followers. It must be those who shorted MU are making a frenzy short covering out there. If you are a long term investor and are doped by these kinds frenzy, or follow this kind of crazy advices, you will most likely lose your shirts off.

Disclosure: I am long MU.