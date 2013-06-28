Proprietary Trading Morning Market Update June 28 2013

Top Economic News:

U.S. Stocks Fall Before Economic Data Amid Fed Comments. U.S. stocks fell, after the biggest three-day rally since January for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, before data on consumer sentiment and business activity as investors weighed statements from Federal Reserve officials.

Fed Officials Intensify Effort to Curb Surge in Interest Rates. Federal Reserve officials intensified efforts to curb a growth-threatening rise in long-term interest rates, seeking to clarify comments by Chairman Ben S. Bernanke that triggered turmoil in global financial markets.

Pre-Market Activity: $SPY -0.22% $VXX +1.78% $TLT -0.61% $UUP -0.13% $USO +0.23% $UNG -0.68% $GLD -0.47% $SLV +0.50%

Early Movers: $BBRY (surprise loss for Q1) -19.34% $ACN (cuts FY13 outlook) -8.56% $PSUN (Upgraded at Wedbush) +2.40%

Proprietary Trading Economic Calendar:

Date Time (NYSE:ET) Statistic For Actual Briefing Forecast Market Expects Prior Revised From 28-Jun 9:45 AM Chicago PMI Jun 51.6 52 55.5 58.7 - 28-Jun 9:55 AM Michigan Sentiment - Final Jun - 81 82.7 82.7

Proprietary Trading Earnings Announcements:

Company Symbol EPS Time Add to My Conference Estimate* Calendar Call AZZ Inc AZZ 0.63 Before Market Open Add Bakrieland Development Tbk PT ELTY.JK N/A Time Not Supplied Add Beale PLC BAE.L N/A Time Not Supplied Add Berliner Synchron AG B5S.F N/A Time Not Supplied Add Centrosolar Group AG C3O.DE N/A Time Not Supplied Add Centrosolar Group AG C3O.DE N/A Time Not Supplied Add China Bak Battery Inc CBAK N/A Time Not Supplied Add Dane-Elec Memory SA DAN.PA N/A Time Not Supplied Add Emmis Communications Corp EMMS N/A Before Market Open Add Energi Mega Persada Tbk PT ENRG.JK N/A Time Not Supplied Add eServGlobal Ltd ESV.AX N/A After Market Close Add Finish Line Inc FINL 0.16 Before Market Open Add Listen GenCorp Inc GY -0.01 Time Not Supplied Add Great World Company Holdings Ltd 8003.HK N/A Time Not Supplied Add IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG IKB.F N/A Time Not Supplied Add Jetter AG JTT.DE N/A Time Not Supplied Add KappAhl AB KAHL.ST N/A 01:30 am ET Add Long Success International (Holdings) Ltd 8017.HK N/A Time Not Supplied Add Medion AG MDN.DE N/A Time Not Supplied Add OpSec Security Group PLC OSG.L N/A Time Not Supplied Add Powerland AG 1PL.DE N/A Time Not Supplied Add Research in Motion Ltd BBRY N/A Before Market Open Add St Dupont SA DPT.PA N/A After Market Close Add Tai Shing International (Holdings) Ltd 8103.HK N/A Time Not Supplied Add Thames River Multi Hedge PCC Ltd TRMA.L N/A Time Not Supplied Add Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO N/A Time Not Supplied Add WSP Holdings Ltd WH N/A Time Not Supplied Add

Unusual Options Activity:

BBRY- BlackBerry will report Q1 earnings before the bell tomorrow morning. Analysts are looking for $0.06 in EPS and revenue of $3.4 billion. The options market is implying a $1.71 move, or 11.70%, in either direction. Call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 2.05. According to EarningsWhispers.com, the whisper number for tomorrow is $0.11 in EPS.

NKE- Tonight's one and only big earnings report will come from Nike. Analysts are looking for $0.75 in EPS and revenue of $6.6 billion. Option traders are pricing in a $3.20 move, or 5.11%, in either direction. The put to call ratio in the June 28 weekly options is currently 1.38.

GLD- 50k Oct. $131 calls were bought for $1.75 each, against open interest of 108 contracts. Shares of the Gold ETF are down over 27% year to date.

NUGT- 2,500 Jan. 2014 $9 calls were purchased for $0.85 each, against open interest of 1,751 contracts. This ETF is a triple leveraged fund that tracks the daily performance of gold miners.

AAPL- Shares of Apple are on track for the seventh loss in the last eight trading days, down 0.82% today. The call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 1.13, led by activity in the $395 puts.

