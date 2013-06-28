Proprietary Trading Morning Market Update June 28 2013

Top Economic News:
U.S. Stocks Fall Before Economic Data Amid Fed Comments. U.S. stocks fell, after the biggest three-day rally since January for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, before data on consumer sentiment and business activity as investors weighed statements from Federal Reserve officials.
Fed Officials Intensify Effort to Curb Surge in Interest Rates. Federal Reserve officials intensified efforts to curb a growth-threatening rise in long-term interest rates, seeking to clarify comments by Chairman Ben S. Bernanke that triggered turmoil in global financial markets.
Pre-Market Activity:
$SPY -0.22%
$VXX +1.78%
$TLT -0.61%
$UUP -0.13%
$USO +0.23%
$UNG -0.68%
$GLD -0.47%
$SLV +0.50%
Early Movers:
$BBRY (surprise loss for Q1) -19.34%
$ACN (cuts FY13 outlook) -8.56%
$PSUN (Upgraded at Wedbush) +2.40%
Proprietary Trading Economic Calendar:
|
Date
|
Time (NYSE:ET)
|
Statistic
|
For
|
Actual
|
Briefing Forecast
|
Market Expects
|
Prior
|
Revised From
|
28-Jun
|
9:45 AM
|
Jun
|
51.6
|
52
|
55.5
|
58.7
|
-
|
28-Jun
|
9:55 AM
|
Jun
|
-
|
81
|
82.7
|
82.7
Proprietary Trading Earnings Announcements:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
EPS
|
Time
|
Add to My
|
Conference
|
Estimate*
|
Calendar
|
Call
|
AZZ Inc
|
0.63
|
Before Market Open
|
Bakrieland Development Tbk PT
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Beale PLC
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Berliner Synchron AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Centrosolar Group AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Centrosolar Group AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
China Bak Battery Inc
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Dane-Elec Memory SA
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Emmis Communications Corp
|
N/A
|
Before Market Open
|
Energi Mega Persada Tbk PT
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
eServGlobal Ltd
|
N/A
|
After Market Close
|
Finish Line Inc
|
0.16
|
Before Market Open
|
GenCorp Inc
|
-0.01
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Great World Company Holdings Ltd
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Jetter AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
KappAhl AB
|
N/A
|
01:30 am ET
|
Long Success International (Holdings) Ltd
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Medion AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
OpSec Security Group PLC
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Powerland AG
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Research in Motion Ltd
|
N/A
|
Before Market Open
|
St Dupont SA
|
N/A
|
After Market Close
|
Tai Shing International (Holdings) Ltd
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Thames River Multi Hedge PCC Ltd
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
Torex Gold Resources Inc
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
|
WSP Holdings Ltd
|
N/A
|
Time Not Supplied
Unusual Options Activity:
BBRY- BlackBerry will report Q1 earnings before the bell tomorrow morning. Analysts are looking for $0.06 in EPS and revenue of $3.4 billion. The options market is implying a $1.71 move, or 11.70%, in either direction. Call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 2.05. According to EarningsWhispers.com, the whisper number for tomorrow is $0.11 in EPS.
NKE- Tonight's one and only big earnings report will come from Nike. Analysts are looking for $0.75 in EPS and revenue of $6.6 billion. Option traders are pricing in a $3.20 move, or 5.11%, in either direction. The put to call ratio in the June 28 weekly options is currently 1.38.
GLD- 50k Oct. $131 calls were bought for $1.75 each, against open interest of 108 contracts. Shares of the Gold ETF are down over 27% year to date.
NUGT- 2,500 Jan. 2014 $9 calls were purchased for $0.85 each, against open interest of 1,751 contracts. This ETF is a triple leveraged fund that tracks the daily performance of gold miners.
AAPL- Shares of Apple are on track for the seventh loss in the last eight trading days, down 0.82% today. The call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 1.13, led by activity in the $395 puts.
