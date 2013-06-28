Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Proprietary Trading Morning Market Update June 28 2013

Top Economic News:

U.S. Stocks Fall Before Economic Data Amid Fed Comments. U.S. stocks fell, after the biggest three-day rally since January for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, before data on consumer sentiment and business activity as investors weighed statements from Federal Reserve officials.

Fed Officials Intensify Effort to Curb Surge in Interest Rates. Federal Reserve officials intensified efforts to curb a growth-threatening rise in long-term interest rates, seeking to clarify comments by Chairman Ben S. Bernanke that triggered turmoil in global financial markets.

Pre-Market Activity:

$SPY -0.22%

$VXX +1.78%

$TLT -0.61%

$UUP -0.13%

$USO +0.23%

$UNG -0.68%

$GLD -0.47%

$SLV +0.50%

 

Early Movers:

$BBRY (surprise loss for Q1) -19.34%

$ACN (cuts FY13 outlook) -8.56%

$PSUN (Upgraded at Wedbush) +2.40%

Proprietary Trading Economic Calendar:

Date

Time (NYSE:ET)

Statistic

For

Actual

Briefing Forecast

Market Expects

Prior

Revised From

28-Jun

9:45 AM

Chicago PMI

Jun

51.6

52

55.5

58.7

-

28-Jun

9:55 AM

Michigan Sentiment - Final

Jun

-

81

82.7

82.7

  

Proprietary Trading Earnings Announcements:

Company

Symbol

EPS

Time

Add to My

Conference

Estimate*

Calendar

Call

AZZ Inc

AZZ

0.63

Before Market Open

Add

  

Bakrieland Development Tbk PT

ELTY.JK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Beale PLC

BAE.L

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Berliner Synchron AG

B5S.F

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Centrosolar Group AG

C3O.DE

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Centrosolar Group AG

C3O.DE

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

China Bak Battery Inc

CBAK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Dane-Elec Memory SA

DAN.PA

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Emmis Communications Corp

EMMS

N/A

Before Market Open

Add

  

Energi Mega Persada Tbk PT

ENRG.JK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

eServGlobal Ltd

ESV.AX

N/A

After Market Close

Add

  

Finish Line Inc

FINL

0.16

Before Market Open

Add

Listen

GenCorp Inc

GY

-0.01

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Great World Company Holdings Ltd

8003.HK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG

IKB.F

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Jetter AG

JTT.DE

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

KappAhl AB

KAHL.ST

N/A

01:30 am ET

Add

  

Long Success International (Holdings) Ltd

8017.HK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Medion AG

MDN.DE

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

OpSec Security Group PLC

OSG.L

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Powerland AG

1PL.DE

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Research in Motion Ltd

BBRY

N/A

Before Market Open

Add

  

St Dupont SA

DPT.PA

N/A

After Market Close

Add

  

Tai Shing International (Holdings) Ltd

8103.HK

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Thames River Multi Hedge PCC Ltd

TRMA.L

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Torex Gold Resources Inc

TXG.TO

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

WSP Holdings Ltd

WH

N/A

Time Not Supplied

Add

  

Unusual Options Activity:

BBRY- BlackBerry will report Q1 earnings before the bell tomorrow morning. Analysts are looking for $0.06 in EPS and revenue of $3.4 billion. The options market is implying a $1.71 move, or 11.70%, in either direction. Call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 2.05. According to EarningsWhispers.com, the whisper number for tomorrow is $0.11 in EPS.

NKE- Tonight's one and only big earnings report will come from Nike. Analysts are looking for $0.75 in EPS and revenue of $6.6 billion. Option traders are pricing in a $3.20 move, or 5.11%, in either direction. The put to call ratio in the June 28 weekly options is currently 1.38.

GLD- 50k Oct. $131 calls were bought for $1.75 each, against open interest of 108 contracts. Shares of the Gold ETF are down over 27% year to date.

NUGT- 2,500 Jan. 2014 $9 calls were purchased for $0.85 each, against open interest of 1,751 contracts. This ETF is a triple leveraged fund that tracks the daily performance of gold miners.

AAPL- Shares of Apple are on track for the seventh loss in the last eight trading days, down 0.82% today. The call to put ratio in the June 28 weekly options is 1.13, led by activity in the $395 puts.

For Proprietary Trading Firm reviews, news, rumors & opinions, visit Proprietary Trading.