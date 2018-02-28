Eskom Bonds Anomaly

SP rating agency has announced that it downgrades South African Eskom bonds to CCC+.

Eskom generates approximately 95% of the electricity used in South Africa and approximately 45% of the electricity used in Africa. Eskom generates, transmits and distributes electricity to industrial, mining, commercial, agricultural and residential customers and redistributors.

In last 2 years it rating was downgraded from Ba1/BB+ to the current CCC+. 7 downgrades in just 2 years sounds a lot even for sophisticated investors. During those 2 years we could see a significant deterioration of it credit metrics such as leverage, decreasing income, bribes, Rand depreciation in 2015-2016. Eskom's large debt burden, amounting to ZAR365 billion as of 31 March 2017, will continue to rise - to potentially unsustainable levels -- and will, in any event, continue to weigh on its very weak financial metrics. Eskom has faced mounting liquidity risks in recent weeks, primarily driven by lenders' unwillingness to provide additional funding to the company.

On the positive side I want to note a strong level of government support in event of financial distress. The government has already supported the company in the past when agreed to increase tariffs the company charges and provided Eskom with guarantees.

It seems that government is the only factor that keeps the company " alive". Even small political crisis in the country can cause a default of the company. It takes me to the second point of the article: if everything is so bad, how is it possible that Eskom's bonds due to 2021 are trading above 100 and yielding a bit more than 5% annually?

That anomaly can be explained only by the fact that investors believe that current government will continue supporting the company no matter what even while its own financial situation is deteriorating. a strong level of government support in the event of financial distress.