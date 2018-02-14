$PRED - Dilution Is Never Pretty

DILUTION!!! 22.8m NEW SHARES!



Just getting the updated reports for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.



Outstanding shares have increased by 22.8m from the 192.9m disclosed on Jan 31, 2018. Now at 215.7m per the filing today.



Also from today's OTC Disclosure Information



Subscriptions for 7,043,934 shares of common stock at $.50 per share were received and accepted as of December 31, 2017. Each subscription has a corresponding warrant exercisable at $0.50 through August1, 2021.

SALE of products now 2nd HALF of 2018



Subtle change in the going concern disclosure:



In addition, PTG has raised sufficient capital through stock subscriptions to fund its obligations under its licenses and other agreements for the development of molecular diagnostics products under license in Predictive Therapeutics, LLC. It is anticipated that the initial sale of such products will take place in the second half of calendar year 2018.



Previously this was in the first half of 2018.



Likely more fun facts as I read through this stuff!